Third Hooksett Road location will be the charm for Corey’s Closet Thrift Store

O P I N I O N

TIMELY WRITER

by John Angelo

Judging from the amount of business at Thursday’s grand re-opening day for Corey’s Closet, a 501c3 non-profit thrift store, the third Hooksett Road location will be the charm. Its new digs are at 1271 Hooksett Road in the old Kmart Plaza, now owned by Brady Sullivan. The charity’s mission in part reads, “…to create meaningful employment to those 21+ with developmental disabilities.”

It’s been a long road on the same road for Corey’s Closet. The original locale, opened June 1, 2017, lost seven months to a fire in early May, 2019. The thrift store re-opened adjacent to Sal’s Pizza in Hooksett in late October, 2019. During its tenure there it was named the #1 Thrift Store in New Hampshire by Union-Leader readers.

General Manager Laurie Guillette describes her job as “a little bit of everything right now until we get the people and place where we’d like to get to.” The “little bit of everything” included taking on the myriad tasks in preparation for opening day until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday night. Lunch on Thursday was a bag of Cheez-Its.

Guillette camps out in the lifeblood of many stores, the receiving room. Assistant Manager Kamar Adamo does both receiving and stocking merchandise on the sales floor.

“The special needs folks are the whole mission of the store,” Guillette continued. “They bring a lot. Without them there’s no store.” She cites the additional parking and roomy donation drop-off area as two positives of the new locale. The drop-off area is accessed by going behind the Dollar Tree store at the front right of the plaza and continuing on to the store’s obvious donation signage.

Another new feature will be security cameras monitoring the donation area. Corey’s Closet does not want donations dropped off when the store is closed. Yes, clothing not up to resale quality is recycled through Hooksett’s Apparel Impact, a charitable vendor, but rained-on merchandise and leaving broken items of no value just creates more work. Visit www.coreyscloset.org for a complete list of dos and don’ts for donations. The store is open six days 9:30 to 5 and is closed Mondays. The phone is 603-722-2712. There is also a Facebook page.

“My favorite donations are anything antique or vintage,” Guillette explained. “I like purses and jewelry. On the other hand, we get a real abundance of drinking glasses. We had so many we marked them down to 25 cents. We also don’t ever use hangers as we buy our own.”

The new store is also 1,000-feet bigger than its most recent locale. The store may use some of the additional space to accept larger items that they couldn’t previously take. Guillette is hoping for a 25 percent sales increase at the new store.

Corey’s Closet will get back in the swing of special events once the air clears. Most recently, the store held a 1980s prom with over 100 attendees. The store offers different sales promotions with Wednesdays always 20 percent off.

Corey Sylvia, no relation to the Corey of Corey’s Closet, has worked for the store three years in both the receiving room and loading and unloading boxes, fixtures, shelving and surplus. Yes, Corey’s Closet has a good amount of storage units. Corey Sliwerski, the store’s namesake, is the special needs son of co-founder Brenda Sliwerski.

“I like to buy remote-control cars with the money I make here,” the special needs man said. “I have six that I run on the road. I also like to go shopping.”

“I know you’re going to ask Brenda,” the general manager said, “but I know John would be proud of us.” (Corey Sylvia aside) “Girls moved the store and we did a kick-ass job.”

John Sliwerski was the husband of Brenda and the father of Corey. He passed away unexpectedly in January, 2023.

“Sure, John would be proud of us,” Brenda said, “but he would have loved meeting and greeting people all day today and his real passion would have been assembling all the new stuff!”

Reach John Angelo at timelywriter@hotmail.com