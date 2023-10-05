Third community Conservation Walk set for Oct. 14 in Merrimack River Millyard

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon the Manchester Conservation Commission will hold the third in a series of “Conservation Walks” at the Millyard overlook of the Merrimack River

Two hundred years ago Manchester was home to some of the largest textile mills in the world due to its proximity to the Merrimack River. One of the first canals allowed transport past the Amoskeag Falls area of the Merrimack, where the river fell more than 50 feet. Although this canal was eventually filled in and became what we know today as “Canal Street,” there are still hidden elements of this canal system that remain tucked away out of sight!

Manchester Conservation Commission, with the cooperation of Eversource Corporation, has arranged a rare opportunity to view these last remnants of the effort that made Manchester possible.

The Conservation Commission invites everyone to join in for this brief but informative walking tour that will feature narration by Policy and Education Specialist John Macone of the Merrimack River Watershed Council (MRWC). Participants will learn about MRWC efforts to protect the Merrimack River as its runs through two States on its way to the Atlantic Ocean.

This tour will include walking which will be on mainly flat, easy ground. At the conclusion of the tour we welcome participants to independently explore the Millyard area including the Heritage Trail, the newly renovated Mill Girl Stairs, the Millyard Museum, the SEE Science Center or visit one of the many restaurants in the area for lunch!

WHO: Manchester Conservation Commission, Merrimack River Watershed Council, and Eversource Energy

WHAT: Conservation walking tour of the northern Mill complex

WHERE: Eversource Energy Park, 780 North Commercial Street, Manchester, NH

PARKING: Free parking in the northern lot (near 780 North Commercial Street)

WHEN: Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. to noon – Rain or shine!

COST: THIS IS A FREE EVENT!

Remember! Wear comfortable shoes and bring a camera!

In order to assure an accurate participant count please register here or go to www.manchesternh.recdesk.com and search for “Conservation Tours.”