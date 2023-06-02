Third arrest made in connection with shooting May 13 at Ahern Street party

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have made a third arrest in connection with a shooting May 13 at a party that injured four people.

On May 13, 2023, two males approached a large party near Ahern and O’Malley streets. The males were wearing their hoods up and their faces were partially covered. They fired into the crowd, hitting four people. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries. After the shooting, the pair was seen leaving the area in a white SUV.

Through the investigation, police identified 22-year-old Trenton Liggins of Manchester in connection to the incident. He was arrested May 31 and charged with four counts of felony criminal liability (accomplice) to reckless conduct.

Liggins was scheduled for arraignment June 1, 2023, in Hillsborough Superior Court North.

Previously police arrested Emmanuel Sayle, 21, and Griffin O’Neil, 20, also of Manchester. Sayle was charged with 4 counts of felony reckless conduct, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and also had a parole hold.

O’Neil was charged with felony criminal liability (accomplice) to reckless conduct, 2 counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and also had a parole hold.