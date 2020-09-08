Think hanging your mask on your rear-view mirror is a good idea? Think again

Many motorists are keeping masks in their vehicles – for easy access and a little sunlight disinfectant action. However, a mask – or any other object hanging from a mirror – can potentially impair your field of vision, increasing the risk of a crash, according to AAA Northern New England.

“Having a clear field of vision is extremely important to your safety when on the road,” says Pat Moody, manager of public affairs for AAA Northern New England. “Items such as masks, air fresheners, parking placards or anything else that reduces your ability to see things around you is a safety hazard and in many states the act is against the law.”

State Laws

Maine: Maine: to Title 29-A: Motor Vehicles And Traffic Chapter 19: Operation Rule #2 : “A person may not operate a motor vehicle with an object placed or hung in or on the vehicle, other than the required or provided equipment of the vehicle, in a manner that obstructs or interferes with the view of the operator through the windshield or prevents the operator from having a clear and full view of the road and conditions of traffic.” minimum fine of $325.00

New Hampshire: Illegal to drive a motor vehicle with any item, sticker, sign, poster, or another nontransparent object or material “upon or adjacent to the front windshield” if the item obstructs the driver’s “clear view of the way or any intersecting way.” Fine $75

Vermont: Obstructing windshields, windows (a) Except as otherwise provided in this section, a person shall not operate a motor vehicle on which material or items have been painted or adhered on or over, or hung in back of, any transparent part of a motor vehicle windshield, vent windows, or side windows located immediately to the left and right of the operator.

In a typical city, a driver encounters as many as 200 situations per mile. The eyes provide nearly 90 percent of the information needed to respond to road conditions, traffic patterns, signs and signals. Obstructing your field of vision, even partially, can cause you to miss things that should be seen, such as signs, pedestrians, wildlife, motorcycles, bikes, or other vehicles.