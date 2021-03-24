There’s still time to support NH maple producers during Maple Month

For the NH Maple industry, the month of March brings unbridled excitement, as trees are tapped and gallons of syrup are bottled right at the source. March is maple month, and many of New Hampshire’s sugarhouses are now open to the public.

According to Dave Kemp, Vice President of the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association (NHMPA), an organization aimed at encouraging the development, maintaining the quality and improving the conditions of NH maple industry, the shifting weather conditions of March make for the best month for syrup production.

“March is the month that provides the weather that promotes sap flow: warm windless days and freezing nights; 40 degree days 28 degree nights,” said Kemp.

The excitement reaches a climax in late March when NHMPA celebrates all things maple weekend. Numerous local producers offer tours of their facilities and samples of their products. Other festivities include pancake breakfasts and horse-drawn rides.

Like so many other annual events, Maple Weekend was cancelled last year due to pandemic concerns. This was the spark that lit the flame for a year of lost revenue for the industry.

“Many maple producers, as well as NHMPA, rely on income from farmers markets, fairs and The Big E in Springfield Mass. All those revenue sources were cancelled last year with the predictable shortfall in income.”

The brevity of Maple Weekend results in crowds of people accumulating at sugarhouses, making social distancing nearly impossible. To combat this issue, NHMPA is extending Maple Weekend to the entire month of March, allowing for more spread-out visitations.

Some sugarhouses are continuing to dedicate one weekend for tours and samples, but visits must follow state COVID protocol including mask-wearing and social distancing.

Those who don’t feel comfortable participating in the events can still help NH producers by buying local syrup. Look for “Pure New Hampshire Maple Syrup” on the label, or purchase directly from your favorite local sugar shack.

Hours and policies vary significantly, so contact your favorite shop to find out how they’re celebrating Maple Month. Visit https://nhmapleproducers.com/ to keep up-to-date about New Hampshire’s Maple industry.