Therapist charged in alleged assault of student during in-school session

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester School District is taking a closer look at safety training for district employees and contractors after police announced the arrest Thursday of a therapy provider accused of assaulting a child at Parker Varney Elementary in December.

According to police on Dec. 22 a parent reported to police that their child, age 7, had come home from school with injuries to his face and alleged that the boy had been assaulted by his in-school behavioral therapist. The therapist, identified by police as Louis Efstathiou, 69, worked for Applied ABC, which specializes in autism therapy.

A warrant was issued by police for Efstathiou’s arrest and on Jan. 18, 2024, he turned himself in at Manchester police headquarters.

He is charged with second-degree assault (felony), two counts of simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. His bail was set at $1,000 cash.

Manchester Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis issued a statement regarding the arrest: