The world could use some comfort food right now; Diz’s Cafe has you covered

MANCHESTER, NH – Gary “Diz” Window, chef/owner of recently opened Diz’s Café, 860 Elm Street, thinks the world could use some comfort food right around now. His spin? “Things your mother would make but I make ‘em better,” he tells me before readying for a long day in his newly appointed home away from home.

I don’t think my mother would even attempt Buttermilk Chicken Mac and Cheese. But I’m glad Diz does. When was the last time you made slow-cooked a pork roast all day to make pulled pork flatbread? Really glad Diz does.

The secret to his recipes is no secret at all. Always fresh and always from scratch.

He’s got quite the kitchen pedigree. From dishwasher at age 16 and up through the ranks as cook, food and beverage manager, and general manager at such eateries at Angelo’s and Shorty’s, Diz, now 56, says he honors every place which ever gave him a shot with a nod on his menu.

There’s the Meatball Marinara next to the Honey Ginger Shrimp Stir Fry next to a long list of craft burgers with interesting topping combos.

And in this DIY era, Diz is smart to offer a BYO – Build Your Own – section featuring protein and choice of carbs and sauce.

Now it all makes sense. Good sense.

Of course, some would say it only makes sense if there’s equally represented libations. There are. From beer to wine to a select mix of cocktail options.

Diz’s Café offers a variety of ordering opportunities – a strategy determined well before COVID-19 made the restaurant industry sweat lockdowns and safety protocols for curbside pickup.

“We knew from the beginning of the restaurant’s conception that creating a user-friendly to-go menu with online, call-in, and walk-in ordering is as important today as sit-down dining,” said Diz.

One forward-thinking ordering mechanism Diz’s Café installed is a self-serve kiosk. Customers peruse the menu electronically, make their selection, and pay with a credit card. When Chef Diz has completed the order, a food runner will deliver it to their table. Voila!

Operations manager, Billy Martin, says today’s customers appreciate such choices.

“Some order exclusively from the self-serve kiosk which allows employees to be more efficient with the customers that want or need full service. When a party of six wants to enjoy dinner and multiple drinks, they can more easily run a tab with an employee ordering device,” said Martin. “The important message here is that we’re flexible. Our food is comfort food and our atmosphere is comfortable. We’re easy!”

It seems to be working. Wife, Judi Window, also a lifetime Manchester resident and chief promoter, has successfully introduced Diz’s Café through multiple social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and even offers a blog on the café’s website, www.DIZSCAFE.COM

She had the pleasure – and pain – of announcing Diz’s Café’s first Sunday brunch held on Father’s Day as follows:

“for me, a Keto girl, Diz came up with the, “Hey Jude’s Keto Breakfast.” Two cinnamon crunch protein pancakes with maple butter, two over-easy eggs and choice of meat (bacon, jalapeno bacon, sausage, thick-sliced ham). This will be a bittersweet Father’s Day for me. My dad, the wonderful, Jim Guild, passed away May 13th. We’ll raise a glass in his memory this Sunday.”

It was a busy day at the café which is music to any restauranteur’s ears these days. With lots of summer left and optimism that New Hampshire will continue to flatten the coronavirus curve, Gary “Diz” Window, nicknamed by his brother after MLB Hall of Famer, Dizzy Dean, is itching to break some records of his own.

Diz’s Cafe, 860 Elm St., in Manchester. Order online here, or eat in. Note summer hours beginning July 1: Lunch & dinner M-F 11 am.-9 p.m. and weekend breakfast 7 a.m. – noon (Diz’s will be closed July 4-5 in observance of the July 4 holiday)