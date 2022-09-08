The Weekender: Stair Climb, Arts Festival, Seafood Fest and more…

MANCHESTER, NH –As much as we love summer in the Granite State, with cooler nights and fair season in full swing, it’s officially fall around here. We curated a fantastic list of events for you this week, take a look and see what there is to do!

Don't see what you're looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below.

Multi-Day Events

August 29 – September 16

Mini-Mural Monster Search, Manchester NH – Studio 550’s Clay monster murals are still out and about! Ten businesses will host a mini-monster mural, if you are able to find all murals you will be entered in a drawing to win a gift card from one of the ten businesses participating! Check out the list of participating businesses and download the Mini-Mural Monster Map.

September 9-11

Hillsborough Fair, New Boston NH – The Hillsborough County Agricultural Fair is back! Purchase your tickets at the gate to be a part of the 64th annual fair. Parking at the fair is free with three days full of events and exhibitions. Take a look over the list of featured events for the weekend as well as directions to get you there.

Hampton Seafood Fest, Hampton Beach NH- The Hampton Beach Seafood Festival is celebrating its 33rd year as New Hampshire’s largest seaside festival. There will be three full days with food, beverages and entertainment! Purchase your tickets here and plan your parking ahead of time. Service Credit Union is also offering free admission for military members and veterans. You won’t want to miss out on the lobster roll eating competition on Sunday starting at 2 PM!

September 12-18

City Wide Arts Fest, Manchester NH – The inaugural Manchester Citywide Arts Festival kicks off on September 12. A weeklong celebration will be full of all the thriving parts of the art community in Manchester through the Cultural District and downtown Manchester Community. Take a look at the schedule of events to plot out all the wonderful art that you will want to be a part of!

September 8

Is Healthcare a Human Right?, Manchester NH – Saint Anselm Center for Ethics in Society will be hosting a community discussion from 5:30 to 6:30 PM at XO Bistro. The topic will be centered around “Is Healthcare a Human Right?” You can register here for this free event.

September 9

Hot Air Balloon Rides, Auburn NH – The Auburn Historical Association will be hosting Hot Air Balloon rides from 5-7 PM. For just $10 per person donation to the Historical society, you will get to experience being in a hot air balloon! This is a weather-permitting event. Click here for more information on this event.

Manchester Firefighters 5K Walk or Run, Manchester NH – The Manchester Professional Firefighters Association is hosting their 3rd Annual Manchester Fire Cross Country 5K brought to you by Local 856. The proceeds from this event will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. This event will take place rain or shine, so make sure to sign up to support this great cause at Derryfield Park!

September 10

Auburn Day, Auburn NH – Brought to you by the Auburn Historical Association, Auburn Day and the 29th Annual Duck Race will be held from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Auburn Village near the Griffin Free Public Library. A day filled with food, an apple pie contest, a kid’s cookie contest, with more fun and music, you won’t want to miss this fun event with free admission. You can check here for a schedule of events and more info on the duck race.

Love Manchester, Manchester NH – Five local congregations will be hosting a community-wide block party. Each of the churches participating will host a day full of free food, activities for the kids, music, and so much more. Check out more information here on this community event!

Pinny and Fuff: Pride Tour, South Berwick ME – The Sarah Orne Jewett House Museum will be celebrating Pride with a tour of the Sarah Orne Jewett House tour from 10 to 11 AM. This tour will share the love story of Sarah Orne Jewett (Pinny) and Annie Fields (Fuff). You can purchase your tickets here for this event.

Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Block Party – All welcome. Join us Saturday Sept.10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Rimmon Heights Group Neighborhood Block Party (Rimmon Street between Kelley and Amory streets). Meet the MPD comfort dog and Eddy the pony, check out the MFD truck, support local businesses, grab a snack at the ice cream or food truck, stop by the bookmobile, or try your hand at cornhole. Music, face painting, balloon animals, kid-friendly games and giveaways, raffles, photo booth and dunk tank – your chance to take a shot at local politicians, school district officials and even a news publisher. More info via Facebook.

Nooks and Crannies Tour, Gloucester MA – Here’s your chance to get a behind-the-scenes tour of Henry Davis Sleeper’s summer retreat. This two hour tour allows for you to explore the rooms not normally on the regular house tour with guides sharing their favorite objects and stories of Sleeper. You can purchase your tickets here for this event.

NH Monarch Festival, Canterbury NH – For the 10th year, the NH Monarch Festival will be held at Petals in the Pine. This free event for kids, and a suggested donation for adults, will be full of increasing awareness of Monarch butterflies along with fun kids games, vendors and hiking. You can check here for more information on this event.

Food Truck Festival, Salem NH – Tuscan Village will be hosting a food truck festival from 4 to 8 PM. You can enjoy live music all day while eating some delicious food from some of your favorite food trucks!

HOPE Fundraiser, Manchester NH – HOPE NH (Helping Our Pupils Excel) is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a clothing drive fundraiser at Stark Brewing Co. Join HOPE for games, cornhole, food and beer. Any donations will be used to purchase gift cards for Manchester’s youth of all ages for new school clothes.

September 11

Howie Mandel, Manchester NH – Howie Mandel will be live at the Palace Theatre starting at 7 PM! Come see a force in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. Limited tickets are still available for purchase. If you aren’t able to make it, check out this exclusive interview with Mandel!

Long Blue Cat BBQ & Brews, Manchester NH – Long Blue Cat Brewing Co. will be hosting their BBQ & Brews event starting at 1 PM. Come on down to Long Blue Cat and enjoy beer and BBQ. Tickets for this event are available at the brewery.

Teddy Bear Picnic, Candia NH – Different Drummer Fair will be hosting a family-friendly day at the farm. Bring a teddy bear or another favorite stuffed animal to enjoy this magical day. Children can take part in a teddy bear hunt, story time, crafts, wagon rides and more. Bring a picnic lunch or pre-order a picnic basket. You can purchase your tickets here for this event.

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, Manchester NH – The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. This stairclimb is a way to honor and remember FDNY firefighters who gave their lives on September 11, 2001. The Stair Climbs fund programs provided by NFFF to support families of local fallen firefighters and FDNY Counseling Services Unit. You can register here for this event.

September 12

Cat Alley Revival Meet & Greet, Manchester NH – The Bookery will be hosting a meet and greet with the Cat Alley mural artists. Come down and learn more about the muralists, see the unveiling of the new mural as well as a ribbon cutting for the new digital sign in Cat Alley!

The Goat Inaugural Chili Cook-off, Manchester NH – The Goat will be holding its first chili cook-off starting at 6 PM. Enter your chili (or come try them!) for the opportunity to win the title of Best Chili in Manchester. You can check here for more info and how to reserve your spot in the cook-off!

September 13

Adult DIY: Bujo Reading Logs, Manchester NH – The Manchester City Library will be providing a craft kit to help you learn the basics of your own Bujo (Bullet Journal) reading logs. These kits will be available starting September 13 at 9 AM, for adults only and while supplies last. You can check here for more information if needed!

Planning Ahead?

September 16-18: Glendi, Manchester NH

September 16-18: Granite State Comic Con, Manchester NH

September 17: CelebratED MHT, Manchester NH