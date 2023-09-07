The Weekender, September 7-11: Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Agricultural Fair, Ward 7 Block Party and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – We’re hoping for another beautiful weekend to enjoy the summer while it still lasts. Check out what’s happening around the area!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

September 8-10

Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Manchester NH – The Hampton Beach Seafood Festival is back for it’s 34th year. There will be plenty of food and drinks, shopping entertainment and lots of seafood. Purchase your tickets here!

Hillsborough County Agricultural Fair, New Boston NH – Get out and about this weekend at the 65th Annual Agricultural Fair at one of New Hampshire’s oldest fairgrounds! Check out the schedule here.

September 11-17

Citywide Arts Festival, Manchester NH – Check out this extensive schedule of events that will be held all week long including art demonstrations, dance classes, live performances and more. This event will culminate with a with an Arts and Crafts fair on Hanover St on September 16th and 17th.

September 8

Manchester Fire Cross Country 5k Walk/Run, Manchester NH – The Manchester Professional Firefighters Association will be hosting their 4th Annual 5k Walk/Run which is brought to the community by Local 856 starting at 5:30PM. Proceeds from this event go to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The start and finish line will be at Derryfield Park with a post race party for 21+ at the beer garden.

September 9

Manchester Distillery Gin & Jam Release Party – 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Manchester Distillery, 284 Willow St. This is a family-friendly event featuring food, music and fun. Details here.

Ward 7 Block Party, Manchester NH – The Manchester Ward 7 Safety Committee will be hosting their Neighborhood Block Party at Hallsville School from 12 until 3PM. There will be music, giveaways, face and pumpkin painting, and even Eddy the Manchester Police Pony! This event will be held rain or shine.

Planning Ahead?

September 15-17: Glendi, Manchester NH

September 23: Manchester Brewfest

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH