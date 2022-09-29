The Weekender, Sept. 29-Oct. 6: Oysterfest, Deerfield Fair, Footrace for the Fallen and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – September has already come and gone, but fear not there’s still plenty of activity happening in and around Queen City. Check out the list we made just for you!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi- Day Events

September 29 – October 1

Deerfield Fair, Deerfield, NH – The Deerfield Fair is back for its 145th year as New England’s Oldest Family Fair. Check out the entertainment, schedule, and purchase your tickets in advance. Parking is free for this family fun event!

October 1-2

Applefest, Nashua NH – The Salvation Army of Nashua will be hosting their annual Applefest at Sullivan Farm in Nashua. This will be two days full of outdoor Fall fun including games, apple picking, hay rides, scarecrow making and more. Including fun there will also be fresh cider, apple pies and more. This event is rain or shine and more information can be found here.

Autumn Craft Festival on the Lake, Meredith NH – The Mills Falls Marketplace will once again be hosting its 23rd Annual Autumn Craft Festival on the Lake. This event will include over 100 juried craftsmen and artisans from all over New England and will include a wide variety of crafts, arts, photography, jewelry and so much more. This is a free event and will be held rain or shine, you can find more information here on this event.

October 1

Oysterfest in the Port, Newburyport MA – Newburyport FISH will be hosting Oysterfest in the Port. This event will bring together oyster farms and fish vendors from all across New England to celebrate delicious seafood. Along with fresh seafood, you’ll also be able to enjoy craft beer from Riverwalk Brewing and wine from Grand Trunk. You can buy your tickets here, each ticket includes entry into the event along with a dozen oysters!

Ward 7 Community Block Party, Manchester NH – The Ward 7 Safety Committee has planned a community block party at Hallsville School thanks to a Community Activation Grant. This event will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. and will be a way to bring together children and families after two years of social isolation. This is a free event and open to the public. Come down to enjoy games, face painting, meet with members of the city’s police and fire and Eddy the Manchester Police pony. More information can be found here for this event.

JDRF One Walk, Manchester NH – The JDRF One Walk will be held at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium for a 5K to support and benefit juvenile diabetes. You can pre-register online before the walk for this event that supports a great cause. Check here for more information on this event!

The Witches Gala, Manchester NH – The 3rd Annual Witches Gala will be held at the Puritan Backroom to benefit the Granite State Dog Recovery. There will be live music by DJ Sharon, costume contest, psychic and tarot readers, dinner, and a cash bar.

Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival, Exeter NH – The 10th annual Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival will be held at Swasey Parkway this year! You can purchase your tickets here for this fun event which includes unlimited beer and chili samples. Check out the list of brews that will be available at this event!

Castle Car Show, Moultonborough NH – The annual Castle Car Show will be held at the Castle in the Clouds once again this year! Check out antique cars that date from the turn of the 20th century. This is a rain or shine ticketed event, check here for more information.

October 2

Footrace for the Fallen, Manchester NH – The Footrace for the Fallen honors the sacrifice for fallen police officers. The proceeds from this event will benefit the Manchester Police Athletic League to provide free programs to connect police officers with kids. The footrace will start at the Manchester Police Department and end inside Gill Stadium. You can sign up here for this event.

Charcuterie Class at Pipe Dream, Manchester NH – Theresa from 603 Charcuterie will be at Pipe Dream Brewing for a Charcuterie Board making class! A ticket is valid for 1-2 people and includes 2 pints of beer, a charcuterie board to keep, and the class here. Purchase your tickets here for this almost sold out event.

Fall Fest, Lancaster NH – Fall Fest will be held at Centennial Park at the gazebo. This is a family-oriented event to bring together the community for shopping, games, food, live music and so much more!

Oktoberfest, Milford NH – The annual Oktoberfest will be held at Mile Away. You can expect German beers, authentic food and live music! There isn’t an entrance fee for this event, however there will be a parking fee as well as an all cash event, so make sure to plan ahead! Check out more information here on this event.

October 6

YWCA EmpowerHER Breakfast, Bedford NH – The empowerHER breakfast is an annual event that is held at the beginning of October to kick off the beginning of domestic violence month. The event showcases YWCA programs and to honor the women in our community. Attend this event as an opportunity to network with leaders, get to know the impact of YWCA programs and other services and learn about ways to empower women and girls all around NH. This event will be held at the Manchester Country Club from 7:30 to 9 AM and you can purchase your tickets here for this event.

Planning Ahead?

October 7-9: Milford Pumpkin Festival, Milford NH

October 8-9: White Mountain Oktoberfest, Lincoln NH

October 15: Red Arrow 100 Years Celebration, Manchester NH