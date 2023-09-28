The Weekender, Sept. 28-Oct. 1: Deerfield Fair, Oktoberfest, Bill Burr and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – This weekend will be packed with all the fall activities! Check out the list below to see what will get you out and about to enjoy all that the season has to offer.

September 28-October 1

Deerfield Fair, Deerfield NH – Join the Deerfield Fair for its 146th year of family fun and agriculture! You can purchase advance tickets here, check out fair information including parking, and download the fair map!

September 30 – October 1

CRBC Oktoberfest, Manchester NH – Candia Road Brewing Company is hosting their Oktoberfest this weekend! There will be Oktoberfest food specials including bratwurst and pretzels, as well a CRBC’s marzen beer. Live music will also be playing on Saturday and Sunday!

September 30

To Share Oktoberfest, Manchester NH – To Share‘s annual Oktoberfest celebration will be held from 1-9 p.m. this Saturday. To Share will be releasing their Oktoberfest Alter, purchase an official drinking boot, music all day long and two stein holding competitions!

Bill Burr, Manchester NH – Bill Burr will be at SNHU Arena with the show starting at 7 PM. This is a great opportunity to see an Emmy & Grammy-nominated comedian, purchase your tickets here while they’re still available!

Fall Fair at the Farm, Bedford NH – Join Joppa Hill Farm for artisan booths, food trucks, vendors, apples, live music and so much more! This is a ticketed event and is a fun family friendly fall event!

