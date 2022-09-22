The Weekender, September 23-29: Capital Arts Fest, Keene International Festival, Oktoberfest and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – The air is chilly and the leaves are just beginning to turn, which means we have plenty of events for you to choose from to get you outside and enjoy all that New Hampshire has to offer! Take a look over the list of events we curated just for you, you won’t want to miss out.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi- Day Events

September 24 – 25

Captial Arts Fest, Concord NH- The League of NH Craftsmen is hosting a free event on South Main Street in Concord from 10 to 5 on Saturday and 10 to 4 on Sunday. Along with the Capital Arts Fest, there will also be other community events throughout the weekend including a kids activity tent, live music, food, and a downtown Concord historic walking tour. Check out the full schedule here!

September 29 – October 1

Deerfield Fair, Deerfield, NH – The Deerfield Fair is back for its 145th year as New England’s Oldest Family Fair. Check out the entertainment, schedule, and purchase your tickets in advance. Parking is free for this family fun event!

September 23

Teen Cupcake Wars, Manchester NH – The Manchester City Library is hosting a Teen Cupcake Wars starting at 3:30! Teens from 12-18 can compete to design a cupcake to win some fame and glory. Teens are able to decorate a cupcake and vote on a winner. For more information, contact Dori at 603-624-6550 ext. 7628

September 24

Red, White & Brew Craft Beer and Wine Festival, Laconia NH – Veterans Count will be hosting a craft beer and wine festival at Funspot. This is a ticketed event, and admission includes sampling tickets. Come out and enjoy some craft beer and wine along with food, a car show, auction, raffles and live music.

To Share Oktoberfest, Manchester NH – To Share will be celebrating Oktoberfest from 1 to 9PM! Come out to enjoy beer brats, snack boards, and pretzels from the Hop Knot while enjoying To Share’s seasonal Oktoberfest Altbier.

Queerlective End of Summer Queer Art Takeover and Hop Knot Birthday Bash, Manchester NH – Queerlective will be hosting a celebration of local artists and queer/BIPOC-owned businesses while celebrating The Hop Knot’s 3rd birthday! This event is open to anyone of all backgrounds, sexualities and cultures that will feature vendors, food trucks, live music and art installations.

Keene International Festival, Keene NH – A free family friendly event, the Keene International Festival showcases and celebrates the cultural diversity in Keene. There will be several musical performances, food, global market, and activities. This event will be held at the Keene Recreation Center, check out how to get there and info on parking. Among the KIF, areas businesses and nonprofits have worked on a collaborative celebration of Diversity in the 603. This will include a celebration of photographs, stories, presentations and conversations. You can check out more information here as well learn more about the featured work from photographer Becky Field.

Flashlight Night Maze, Lee NH – Coppal House Farm will be hosting a Flashlight Night Maze on September 24, October 8 and October 22. This is a ticketed event and tickets must be purchased online. Bring your flashlight and navigate the corn maze at night!

Hope Recovery Festival, Manchester NH – Hope for New Hampshire Recovery will be hosting their Hope Recovery Festival from 11 AM to 2 PM at Veteran’s Memorial Park. This Festival will be celebrating and honoring the power of recovery for those with various addictions and their loved ones. 40 representatives from various health agencies, treatment and recovery centers, and recovery residences will be partaking in this event along with music and fun. You can check out more information on this community event here.

September 25

Northwoods Brewing Company Fall Fest, Northwood NH – Northwoods Brewing Co will be hosting their second annual Fall Fest! There will be multiple beer releases, craft market, live music, and demonstrations. A dollar of every pint sold will go directly to Wings of the Dawn.

New England BIPOC Fest, Portsmouth NH – This is a free event that will be held at the Vida Cantina Parking Lot in Portsmouth from 12 to 6 PM. This festival will include a celebration of food, art, and culture of the wide array of community members in the seacoast. Check out the schedule of events and how to get there!

The Great MassabeSEEK, Auburn NH – The Great MassabeSEEK will be held at the NH Audubon Massabesic Center in Auburn from 1 to 4 PM. This is an event for all ages where the goal is to use the clues given to find hidden objects and complete team tasks. There will also be a snack shack, bonfire, a live animal exhibit, yard games and raffle prizes. You can purchase your tickets here!

Seacoast Lumberjack Competition, Portsmouth NH – Cisco Brewers will be hosting their Second Annual Lumberjack Competition! There will be live music, food trucks, beer and fun for the whole family! This is a ticketed event where tickets can be purchased at the door, kids under 12 are free!

Planning Ahead?

October 1: The Witches Gala, Manchester NH

October 8-9: White Mountain Oktoberfest, Lincoln NH

October 15: Red Arrow 100 Years Celebration, Manchester NH