The Weekender, September 23-24: Manchester Brewfest, CelebratED, Craft Fairs and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It looks to be a beautiful fall weekend! Get yourself out and about to enjoy the weather!

Check out the mix below for more things to do and places to go.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

For rain dates and weather cancellations be sure to check event pages for social media updates.

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

September 23 – 24

Falling Leaves Craft Fair, Tilton NH – Falling Leaves Craft Fair will be hosting 90 artisans at the Tilton Outlets this weekend. This is a wonderful opportunity to check out art from many arts and crafts from many local artists. Among many vendors there will also be exhibits and demonstrations.

September 23

Manchester Brewfest, Manchester NH – The Manchester Brewfest is back this year at Arms Park! There will be plenty of great local beer, music and food! Check here to purchase your tickets and to lear more about the event.

Fall Festival, Manchester NH – Incarnation Anglican Church is hosting their Fall Festival at Livingston Park on Saturday. This free family festival will include crafts, games and treats!

CelebratED – A joint production of the Manchester School District and Manchester Proud, CelebratED is a day of FREE entertainment, food, and activities to acknowledge the many successes of our students and public schools. The festivities will roll out on Saturday, September 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Manchester. Free transportation to and from the park will be available by the Manchester Transit Authority.

September 24

New Hampshire Reptile Expo , Derry NH – The “Show Me” Reptile Show is coming to Derry this coming weekend. Kids 12 and under can enter free to this event which will be an awesome opportunity to get up close with some great reptiles.

Salem Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Salem MA – The Salem Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival will be back in Salem for the 4th year. Some of the area’s most popular food trucks will be serving delicious food and there will also be local and national craft brews available. Check here for more information on the vendors, beer and more!

Planning Ahead?

September 28 – October 1: Deerfield Fair, Deerfield NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester NH