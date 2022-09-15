The Weekender, September 16-20: ComicCon, Glendi, CelebratED and more

MANCHESTER, NH – As we’ve made our way to the middle of September, some of New Hampshire’s favorite events are coming back around. Take a look at the list we curated to spend some time at your favorite annual event, or attend one you haven’t been to before. There’s something for everyone!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi-Day Events

September 12-18

City Wide Arts Fest, Manchester NH – Manchester Citywide Arts Festival is continuing on until September 18. A weeklong celebration will be full of all the thriving parts of the art community in Manchester through the Cultural District and downtown Manchester Community. Take a look at the schedule of events to plot out all the wonderful art events that you will want to be a part of!

September 16-18

New Hampshire Highland Games, Lincoln NH – The New Hampshire Gathering of Scottish Clans, Inc. (NHSCOT) is hosting their Highland Games for the 47th year at Loon Mountain Resort. This is a weekend full of athletics, dancing, seminars, and so much more! Check out the Festival Guide for more information, how to get there and buy tickets before arriving!

Glendi, Manchester NH – A beloved Manchester tradition is back for its 43rd Anniversary. Glendi is a Grecian festival to celebrate Greek Heritage with food, drinks, jewelry, raffles and more. Glendi is hosted at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral with shuttle drop-off and pick-up points at McDonough School/Derryfield Park and Bridge & Highland Streets (parking lot on the right). Check here for more information on this event!

Granite State ComicCon, Manchester NH – Granite State ComicCon is celebrating 20 years at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown Manchester! Purchase your tickets, take a look over the list of guests expected to attend and check out the schedule of events for a weekend full of comic books and pop culture.

September 17-18

Oktoberfest at Candia Road Brewing Co., Manchester NH – Candia Road Brewing Co. will be celebrating Oktoberfest! Live music from 5-7PM on Saturday with Borscht Music along with food specials and CRBC’s festbier all weekend. For more information, check out their Instagram page.

September 16

Park(ing) Day, Manchester NH – The Office of Major Joyce Craig is partnering with Queen City Bike Collective and the Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission for Park(ing) Day. Park(ing) Day is an international day for artists, community members, non-profits, and other organizations to repurpose public parking spaces to help support conversations around how to best utilize public spaces in cites. Along with Park(ing) Day, Queen City Bike Collective will be offering free valet bike parking on Saturday and Sunday at City Hall Plaza. You can park your bike at the Opera Block on Hanover St. (between Elm St. and Chestnut St.) from 10 AM to 9 PM on Saturday, September 17th and 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday, September 18th.

September 17

Outdoor Ceramics Exhibition, Deerfield NH – Kelley Stelling Contemporary is presenting an outdoors ceramics exhibition in partnership with the NH Potter’s Guild at Al Jaegar’s studio. Attendees of this event are invited to watch and share excitement in seeing newly fired pieces being removed directly from the kiln. The event will help to raise funds for a kiln replacement. You can purchase your tickets here ahead of time as well as view more information on this event.

CelebratED MHT, Manchester NH – For the second year in a row, Manchester Proud will be hosting their CelebratED MHT festival in Veteran’s Memorial Park to celebrate and support Manchester’s public schools and community. You can find out more information on this event here!

Wags 2 Whiskers, Merrimack NH – The Humane Society of Greater Nashua will be hosting their Wags 2 Whiskers Festival at the Biergarten in Merrimack. This will be a day full of demos, dog agility areas, dog friendly vendors, games for the kids, food trucks, beer and more! You can purchase your tickets here for New England’s Largest Pet Dog Event!

Earth Eagle Sausage Fest, Portsmouth NH – Earth Eagle Brewing is hosting their 8th annual sausage fest. For just a $5 admission fee, you can partake in the fun Oktoberfest activities including food, beer and music. Check out their website for more info!

Museum Day, New England – An annual celebration hosted by Smithsonian Magazine, participating museums all across the country will be providing free entry to anyone presenting their Museum Day Ticket. You can check to see which museums will be participating in Museum Day here.

Derryfest, Derry NH – The Greater Derry Arts Council is once again hosting their Derryfest at MacGregor Park. This will be a Saturday full of food, entertainment, crafts, games and more. You can check out the list of events for the day, as well as find out where to park in Downtown Derry.

Lowell Irish Festival, Lowell MA – The Lowell Irish Festival will be held at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium. This is a ticketed event that will feature live music, food trucks, craft tents, craft beer and more!

September 18

Fall Market Stroll, Salem NH – Tuscan Village is hosting their Fall Market Stroll to honor the first weekend of Fall. There will be live music, vendors, face painting and more!

Jazz & Groove Lunch, Portsmouth NH – The Grim Bros Duos will be performing a Jazz & Groove Lunch at Rooftop at the Envio. Reservations are encouraged to ensure you get a spot on this beautiful rooftop to enjoy some wonderful music!

Concord Multicultural Festival, Concord NH – The Concord Multicultural Festival at Keach Park will feature live performances, food, craft vendors, artists, a parade of flags and more to celebrate more than 70 cultures from around the globe and represented by those who live and work in the surrounding Concord community. You can get ready for this event by purchasing food vouchers in advance or tickets for a Global Food tour!

Pitbull Poker Ride, Auburn NH – Second Chance Ranch Rescue is hosting their 2nd Annual Pitbull Poker Ride. This ride will include traveling a beautiful scenic route in Southern New Hampshire with lunch at Auburn Pitts with games, music and more. This is a ticketed event for those who want to participate.

September 20

New Hampshire International Seminar, Durham NH – The International Affairs Program at UNH will be hosting their NH International Seminar to help create community wide dialogue on some critical global issues. Check out further information about this event at the Durham campus.

Planning Ahead?

September 24: To Share Oktoberfest, Manchester NH

September 29 – October 2: Deerfield Fair, Deerfield NH

October 15: Red Arrow 100 Years Celebration, Manchester NH