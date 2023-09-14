The Weekender, September 14 – 17: Citywide Arts Festival, Glendi, Granite State Comicon and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It might be a rainy weekend but there’s still plenty to do! Check out the mix below.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

For rain dates and weather cancellations be sure to check event pagees for social media updates.

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

September 11-17

Citywide Arts Festival, Manchester NH – Check out this extensive schedule of events that will be held all week long including art demonstrations, dance classes, live performances and more. This event will culminate with an Arts and Crafts fair on Hanover Street on September 16th and 17th.

September 15-17

Glendi, Manchester NH – The Annual Greek Festival since 1980 is back this weekend! Check out the hours here to visit this weekend for a festival full of food, music and so much more. This event is free admission for the whole family.

Granite State Comicon 2023, Manchester NH – Granite State Comicon is back for its 21st year full of comics, pop culture, cosplay and more. Check out more info here for the weekend-long event happening at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown.

September 17

Colin & Brad: Scared Scriptless, Manchester NH – “Whose Line is it Anyway” stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood will be live on stage with improv comedy at the Palace Theatre. This will be a fun night full of original scenes, songs and whatever else the fans suggest. Purchase your tickets here!

QC’s Bike Tour of Manchester, Manchester NH – The QC Bike Collective will host a 30-mile family -friendly bike tour of the Queen City Sunday morning. If 30 miles is too much, there will also be an 8-mile tour of the West Side. Make sure to purchase your tickets here!

Planning Ahead?

September 23: Manchester Brewfest

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH