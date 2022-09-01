The Weekender, September 1 – September 8: Greek food, UFOs, cars and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – September is here! Hay rides, apple picking and falling leaves will be here before you know it, however we are still enjoying the last bits of summer while we still have them. Check out the list of events we gathered for you to get you out and about, there’s plenty to pick from!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi-Day Events

August 29 – September 16

Mini-Mural Monster Search, Manchester NH – Studio 550’s Clay monster murals are still out and about! Ten businesses will host a mini-monster mural, if you are able to find all murals you will be entered in a drawing to win a gift card from one of the ten businesses participating! Check out the list of participating businesses and download the Mini-Mural Monster Map.

September 1-September 5

Hopkinton Fair, Hopkinton NH– The Labor Day weekend tradition continues with the Hopkinton State Fair. Get your tickets here, check out the list of grandstand entertainment, the delicious fair food and how to get there for this fun and family-friendly weekend.

September 2 – September 3

Dover Greek Festival, Dover NH – Dover’s Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is once again hosting its annual Greek Heritage Festival. There will be plenty of delicious greek food, sweets, drinks, and live music! For more information check out their Facebook page as well as directions on how to get there!

September 3 – September 4

Exeter UFO Festival, Exeter NH – Exeter’s UFO Festival is back once again after a two-year hiatus. The Labor Day weekend festival marks the 57th anniversary of “The Incident at Exeter.” This festival is hosted by the Exeter Area Kiwanis Club and features local and nationally known researchers and speakers on the topics of UFOs. Along with speakers, there will be activities for kids and more. Tickets are available for $30 for the speakers for both days and can be purchased upon arrival at the Festival.

September 3 – October 23

King Richard’s Faire, Carver, MA – New England’s largest Renaissance Festival is back again in Carver, MA! This Renaissance Faire is open every weekend from Labor day to October 23, including Columbus Day as well. Take a look over the entertainment schedule, the themed weekends, purchase your tickets and check out the fun!

Craft Fair at Gunstock, Gilford NH – The Labor Day Weekend Craft Show at Gunstock Mountain Resort will take place from 10AM to 5 PM on September 3 and 4. There will be over 100 artists and crafters displaying a wide variety of crafts. Check out how to get there for this free event!

September 2

End of Summer Ice Cream Social, Manchester NH – Celebrate the end of Manchester’s summer vacation by getting a free sweet treat from 1 to 2 p.m. with Mayor Joyce Craig! This event is open to all students and their families of Manchester at Manchester City Hall Plaza.

September 3

Cruising Downtown, Manchester NH – The Manchester Rotary Club is once again hosting its classic car show for its 21st year. This event will be full of live entertainment, food and plenty of awards for a variety of different categories. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Elm Street in Manchester.

West Manchester Day, Manchester NH – West Manchester Day will be celebrated from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lafayette Park. Pack a lunch and come out and enjoy the festivities including limbo, tug of war and more! There will also be a park cleanup to help preserve the beauty of the park. Check out more information on the history of this event!

Transit to Trails, Manchester NH – The Manchester Transit Authority and The Nature Conservancy will be once again hosting a transit to trails event! This week, for $5, riders can take the bus from Veterans Memorial Park to Fox State Forest. For more information on when and where to buy tickets, as well as when buses depart and return, check out their Facebook page for more information.

Storytime & Crafts, Manchester NH – The Bookery will be hosting a storytime of “Today I’m Strong” by Nadiya Hussain. Following the story time, kids will be supported through a craft event featuring a tiger handprint! This is a great event to spend some time with your kiddos before the school year begins.

September 4

New England Art Showcase, Manchester NH – An art showcase will take place at HOPE for NH Recovery that will be hosted by Nikki Haley, Brandon Thomas and Duke Mulberry. This Art Showcase will feature over 10 artists and vendors who will be showcasing and selling their own artwork. Entry is free to this event; however a small donation is encouraged to benefit HOPE for NH Recovery.

September 8

MUMS Pop-Up Market, Manchester NH – Manchester Grows along with several other partners will be hosting the MUMS Pop-Up Market that celebrates and uplifts the community. This event from 4 to 7 p.m. and will feature fresh food, art and more at Don Quijote Restaurant on Union St.

A History of Joni Mitchell, Merrimack NH – The Merrimack Public Library will be hosting a musical performance and conversation all about Joni Mitchell. Presenters will discuss the life of Joni Mitchell including collaborations, friendships and influence on other songwriters and artists. You can register here for this event happening from 6 until 7:30 PM.

Manchester Historic Preservation Awards, Manchester NH – The Manchester Historic Association will be hosting its 30th Annual Manchester Historic Preservation Awards 5-8 p.m. at Manchester Community College. This program recognizes and supports the variety of different businesses and individuals who have made large contributions to supporting the preservation of history in Manchester. You can purchase your tickets here for this wonderful event celebrating Manchester’s history!

Planning Ahead?

September 9 – 11: Hillsborough County Agricultural Fair, New Boston NH

September 12-18: City Wide Arts Fest, Manchester NH

September 17: CelebratED MHT, Manchester NH