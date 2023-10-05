The Weekender, October 5-9: Milford Pumpkin Festival, Powder Keg & Chili Festival, Apple Harvest Day and more…

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – It's a Fall filled weekend in New Hampshire! Check out the events that will get you in the harvest season mood.

Multi-Day, Events

October 6-8

Milford Pumpkin Festival, Milford NH – Milford is hosting their 34th Pumpkin Festival this weekend. Check out the activities and live music, haunted trail, and other visitor information for this fall weekend favorite.

Warner Fall Foliage Festival, Warner NH – Warner is hosting their 76th Fall Foliage Festival this coming weekend! Check out the schedule of events for a fun filled weekend.

Beyond the Boots Veterans County fundraising dance party, Manchester, NH – Dance the night away at this annual fundraiser, this year featuring the Scott Spradling Band. $50 per ticket at The Factory on Willow. More info here.

October 7

Banned Book Week Storytime and Crafts, Manchester, NH – A special event at The Bookery in Manchester. Guest readers include Manchester School Board member Jason Bonilla and Ward 8 School Board candidate Jess Spillers. 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. The Bookery is located at 844 Elm St.

Powder Keg & Chili Festival, Exeter NH – Exeter Chamber of Commerce and Exeter Parks and Recreation is hosting their 11th Annual beer and chili festival. The event will take place in Swasy Park right in downtown Exeter. Purchase your tickets here!

Apple Harvest Day, Dover NH – The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Apple Harvest Day in Downtown Dover. Check out information here for their entertainment lineup, shuttle information, and register here for the Apple Pie Competition.

Flashlight Corn Maze, Lee NH – Take an adventure through the popular Coppal House Farm corn maze at night! This ticketed event will be fun for the whole family and make sure to bring your own flashlight!

Planning Ahead?

October 14: NH PoutineFest 2023, Merrimack NH

Oct. 14: Hocus Pocus Fest, Manchester, NH

October 14 – 15: Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Regatta, Goffstown NH