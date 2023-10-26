The Weekender, October 26-29: NH Coin & Currency Expo, Witch of Weston Tower, Spooktacular Downtown Trick or Treating and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – The next few days look to be perfect to get you out of the house! Check out all the Halloween-y activities and more!

Multi-Day Events

October 27 – 28

NH Coin & Currency Expo, Manchester NH – The New Hampshire Coin & Currency Expo will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown. Purchase your tickets here and learn more about bringing your coins to the show!

October 27 – 29

Witch of Weston Tower , Manchester NH – The Witch of Weston Tower is back haunting McIntyre Ski Area. Take a scenic chairlift ride to the summit and walk through the trail to the Witch of Weston Tower. You’ll also have the opportunity to climb the steps to the top of the tower! Make sure to purchase your tickets here.

October 27

Halloween Howl, Concord NH – Intown Concord Halloween Howl in Downtown Concord is back on Main St. from 5:30 to 7:30PM. This will be a community trick-or-treating event with games, live music, costume parade and more!

Spooktacular Downtown Trick or Treat Extravaganza, Downtown Manchester NH – Mayor Joyce Craig, Manchester Economic Development Office and Parks and Recreation will be transforming downtown into a Halloween Spooktacular. Downtown trick-or-treating will be held from 3 until 6:30PM with treats and other family friendly activities!

October 28

Trick or Trot 3K, Manchester NH – The race day begins at 9:30AM with a Kids Halloween Festival. Starting at 11AM, the 3k race will start at Arms Park, over the Notre Dame Bridge and back. Check here for more details and to register!

Fall Fun at the Biergarten, Merrimack NH – The Biergarten in Merrimack is hosting a Saturday full of fun fall activities. There will be live music, a BBQ food truck, lawn games, a fire pit and of course, beer. This is a great opportunity to enjoy the beautiful weather.

October 29

Trunk or Treat, Manchester NH – Trunk-or-Treat will be hosted at the St. Mary’s Bank parking lot from 2 until 4PM. This event is hosted by We Heart West and will be a safe event to bring your kids to get candy before Halloween!

Planning Ahead?

November 2: Distiller’s Showcase, Manchester NH

November 4: Seth Meyers at SNHU Arena, Manchester NH

December 9: Boston Pops Holiday Concert, Manchester NH