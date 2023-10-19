The Weekender, October 19-22: Crafts Shows, Keene Pumpkin Fest, Spooky Walks and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s another Fall-fun packed weekend! Check out the events to enjoy a night on the town or to celebrate the season.

Multi-Day Events

October 20-21

Great New England 8th Annual Fall Craft & Artisan Show, Milford NH – The Great New England 8th Annual Fall Craft & Artisan Show will be held at the Hampshire Dome on Saturday and Sunday starting at 10AM in Milford. There will be 175 craftsmen, food creators and artisans that will be selling a wide variety of products. Come get a start on your holiday shopping while enjoying live music, door prizes, and more for a $5 entry fee.

October 20

Race, Ethics & the Arts, Manchester NH – A panel discussion will be held at St. Anselm College this Friday morning with a 8:30AM arrival time with breakfast being served. This panel discussion and Q&A will talk about race, ethics and the arts with a wide variety of scholars, practitioners and theorists will discuss stakes surrounding racial justice and artistic production. Get your free ticket here for this thought provoking and impactful event.

Concord Arts Market Concord, NH – Rollins Park (33 Bow St – parking lot) The final Concord Arts Market of the season, with 65 artists, live music, food…and (new this year!) yoga in the park with @blossomyoganh! 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

R-Rated Hypnotist Frank Santos, Manchester NH – Hypnotist Frank Santos Jr. will be at the Rex Theatre this coming Friday starting at 7:30PM. Purchase your tickets here for this R-Rated comedic event where no show is ever the same!

October 21

Howl-o-Ween 5K Walk-and-Run for the Animals – Manchester, NH – The award-winning annual Howl-O-Ween 5k at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium is a dog-friendly, run/walk that benefits the Animal Rescue League of NH! This is a great opportunity to get out and be active with the whole family including your dog(s). Get into the spirit and wear your favorite Halloween costume. Register today and join in the fun at https://www.rescueleague.org/howloween5k.

Keene Pumpkin Fest, Keene NH – The Keene Pumpkin Festival is back this Saturday starting at 2PM! This New Hampshire tradition is one you won’t want to miss. Check here for the schedule of events, the festival map, and trick-or-treat map. This a fun event meant for the whole family!

2023 Spooky Walk at Wayne Eddows Field, Auburn NH – Auburn Village School PTA will be hosting their Spooky Walk at Wayne Eddows Field from 5:30 until 8 PM. Enjoy a spooky walk in the chilly air and also enjoy games, DJ, a food truck and more!

Harvest Craft Fair, Manchester NH – First United Methodist Church is hosting their Harvest Craft Fair from 9AM until 3PM this coming Saturday. There will be crafts from various vendors, cookies and more!

Harvest Dance featuring NH Jazz Orchestra, Manchester, NH – Come for an evening of swing dancing! Free dance lesson from 7-7:30PM, dancing begins 7:30-9:30PM! Includes complimentary apple cider! Manchester Community Music School, 2291 Elm St.

Planning Ahead?

October 24: Mayoral Debate, Manchester NH

October 27: Spooktacular Downtown Trick or Treat Extravaganza, Downtown Manchester NH