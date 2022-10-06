The Weekender, Oct. 6-13: NH Film Festival, Milford Pumpkin Fest, mushroom foraging and more..

MANCHESTER, NH – October is here! The leaves are turning and many areas will soon be peaking with fall foliage. View the Fall Foliage map and our list of many family fun events happening in the region.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi-Day Events

October 6-9

New Hampshire Film Festival, Portsmouth NH – The New Hampshire Film Festival (NHFF) is back for its 20th anniversary. With more than 100 new films, discussions and parties you can purchase a VIP pass for all days or passes for one. Purchase your passes here, check out the schedule, explore the films and events.

October 7-9

Milford Pumpkin Festival, Milford NH – The Milford Pumpkin Festival is celebrating its 33rd year! Check out the list of events happening over the lively three days, live entertainment, and a haunted trail. You can check here for more information before you go for some parking and traffic tips!

October 7-10

Spooky World Columbus Day Weekend, Litchfield NH – Spooky World presents Nightmare New England and the Haunted Hayride. This is New England’s largest and most terrifying haunted attraction destination! For Columbus Day Weekend only, you can receive $5 off all tickets. Check here for more information.

October 8-9

White Mountain Oktoberfest, Lincoln NH – The White Mountain Oktoberfest is a celebration of German food, drink and music at Loon Mountain Resort. Celebrate Oktoberfest alongside fall foliage and the beauty of New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Along with beer and brats, there will be a stein-hoisting contest, keg toss, and much more! Check out more information here on this event which includes where to park and the weekend’s activities!

October 8-10

The Sandwich Fair, Sandwich NH – The Sandwich Fair is held annually during Columbus Day Weekend. Each day the fair will be open from 8 AM to 5 PM. Look here for ticket prices, schedule of events, and parking.

Fall Foliage Festival, Waterville Valley NH – The Fall foliage is nearing toward peak in northern NH. To celebrate the beautiful fall foliage, Waterville Valley Resort will be hosting a weekend full of lots of family fun with outdoor concerts, ski swap, 5K road race and so much more. Check out more information here!

October 7

‘How Do I Find You’ Opening Reception, Manchester NH – Kelley Stelling is collaborating with Lyceum Gallery in the Derryfield School. The show will feature three artists: Rachelle Beaudoin, Zach Dewitt and Claudia Rippee. This event is free and open to the public.

Diz’s Second Saturday, Manchester NH – Enjoy breakfast or lunch at Diz’s Cafe while carving your own pumpkin. Diz’s will provide styrofoam pumpkins and the tools needed to carve your pumpkin. Check out more information here on this family friendly event!

Flashlight Corn Maze, Lee NH – Coppal House Farm will be hosting a Flashlight Night Maze on October 8 and October 22. This is a ticketed event and tickets must be purchased online. Bring your flashlight and navigate the corn maze at night!

NH Brewfest, Portsmouth NH – The New Hampshire Brewfest will be held at Cisco Brewers from 12 to 4:30 p.m. Purchase your tickets here to taste brews from all other New England and grab some great food to support the Prescott Park Arts Festival and the New England District of the Masters Brewers Association of Americas.

Scenic Chairlift Rides, Manchester NH – McIntyre Ski Area will be hosting scenic chairlift rides to view the October Fall foliage and tractor rides through the woods to Weston Tower. You can purchase your tickets here.

Mushroom Foraging, Keene NH – Horatio Colony Nature Preserve will be hosting a free event on mushroom foraging. From 10 to 12 PM, participants will be brought on a hunt through the preserve to identify and gather mushrooms. You can find out more information on this event here.

October 9

Hard Cider Bar & Live Music, Amesbury MA – Cider Hill Farm will be having live music with Charley Carrozo from 12-3 PM. Enjoy their hard cider bar and food truck while relaxing. You can register here for this event.

October 11

Science on Tap, Manchester NH – Science on Tap will be held at Bo’s Lounge at Stark Brewing Company. This is a free event, however advanced registration is encouraged. The topic, Now What? Science After Death will be looking at the scientific processes that take place after death. Join in on this event for discussion on handling death and more. Check out more information here.

Planning Ahead?

October 15: Goffstown Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Regatta, Goffstown NH

October 15: Red Arrow 100 Years Celebration, Manchester NH

October 29: Shaskeen Halloween Bash, Manchester NH