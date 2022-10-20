The Weekender, Oct. 21 – 27: Build Back Better Community Celebration, Honor Flight New England, Folk and Fiddle Fest, and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Halloween is coming and there’s lots of spooky fun happening in and around the Queen City. If you’re not into the spooky stuff, we some great events for you, too! Check out the list we curated for everyone below.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi-Day Events

October 27-30

The Witch of Weston Tower, Manchester NH – McIntrye Ski Area will be once again hosting their Witch of Weston Tower event. This is a ticketed event where you can enjoy a chairlift ride to view some beautiful autumn foliage. Once at the summit, attendees will travel through a treacherous trail to see the Witch of Weston Tower! This is a multi-day event and on Saturday, October 29 a trunk-or-treat, a costume contest and a 21+ Halloween Costume Party at The Hill Bar and Grill.

October 21

Build Back Better Community Celebration, Manchester NH – Manchester NextGen Resiliency Council will be hosting their Build Back Better Community Celebration from 12 to 2 PM in Arms Park to highlight their successful Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant application. This brief celebration will include light fare as the community gathers to celebrate the future or what’s to come for technology in the Queen City.

Halloween Party Trunk or Treat, Boscawen NH – The Horace Chase Lodge will be hosting a trunk or treat event from 5-7 PM, with the opportunity to touch a fire truck! From 7-10PM there will also be a dance with light refreshments, costumes aren’t required but encouraged. This is a free event and open to the public however donations will be accepted to benefit Guide Dog Users of NH and Disabled American Veterans.

Rocky Horror Picture Show, Manchester NH – Chunky’s Cinema Pub Manchester will be hosting a Rocky Horror Picture Show viewing party after a two-year break. This is an audience-participation event where attendees are encouraged to dress up and bring props! You can purchase your tickets here for this event.

October 22

Flashlight Corn Maze, Lee NH – Coppal House Farm will be hosting its last flashlight corn maze of the season. Come experience navigating a corn maze at night to see, make sure to bring your own flashlight! Purchase your tickets here.

Harvest Fair, Concord NH – St. Paul’s Church will be hosting its Annual Craft Fair with free admission. The event will feature a variety of crafts, toys, jewelry and more. Here you can find more information about this event.

Holly Berry Fair, Manchester NH – First Congregational Church will be hosting its Holly Berry Fair from 9 AM to 3 PM. This fair will include a variety of handcrafted items, a silent auction, baked goods and more.

The Bohemian Grand Opening, Manchester NH – The Bohemian crystal shop on South Willow Street will be hosting its Grand Opening Halloween Party! Come out and celebrate the Bohemian with a silent auction, door prizes, palm readings, food and more!

Lilac & Finch Grand Opening, Manchester NH – Lilac & Finch will be celebrating their first birthday and their grand opening on Hanover St.! Check out all the awesomeness Lilac & Finch has to offer while also celebrating with door prizes, food and drinks.

New Hampshire Folk and Fiddle Fest, Manchester NH – The Rex Theatre will be hosting the New Hampshire Folk and Fiddle Festival starting at 7:30. This is a ticketed event and will be featuring The Spain Brothers, The Hanneke Cassel Band and Green Heron. Check here for more info.

HOWL-O-WEEN 5K, Manchester NH – A dog-friendly run/walk that benefits the Animal Rescue League of NH. Costumes are encouraged for all walkers/runners. You can register here for this event taking place at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

October 23

Honor Flight New England, Manchester NH – Honor Flight New England will be hosting 25 WWII , Korean and Vietnam War Veterans to Washington D.C. to allow these Vets the opportunity to visit the memorials honoring their service. All are welcome to send off and welcome the Veterans home from their day in D.C., you won’t want to miss this incredible event.

To Share Pints and Pumpkins, Manchester NH – From 1 to 3 PM, To Share Brewing will be hosting an activity for the whole family. For just $12, this includes a pint of beer, a pumpkin and all the necessities for pumpkin painting.

Planning Ahead?