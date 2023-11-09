The Weekender, Nov. 9 – 12: Jurassic World Live, Craft Fairs and Manchester City Marathon!

MANCHESTER, NH – There’s plenty to do this weekend and especially some wonderful local craft fairs so you can get a head start on your holiday shopping!

Multi-Day Events

November 10-12

Jurassic World Live Tour, Manchester NH – Jurassic World Live Tour is a family entertainment experience coming to SNHU Arena. Jurassic World will come to life with iconic dinosaurs, and more. Purchase your tickets here!

November 10

Watercolor 101, Manchester NH – Manchester Craft Market and Sunshine Dust Co. will be holding a workshop for you to learn about watercolors. This workshop will teach you the basics so that you’re able to create your own 11×14″ watercolor painting. All supplies needed with be provided for this ticketed event.

November 11

33rd Annual Memorial High School Craft Fair, Manchester NH – The 33rd Annual Memorial High School Booster Craft Fair will be held from 9AM to 3PM. There will be over 215 booths full of crafts and vendors. The admission is $2 per person with proceeds to benefit the Manchester Memorial High Booster Club which support Memorial students.

Seacoast Artisans 24th Annual Holiday Fine Arts and Craft Show, Portsmouth NH – Seacoast Artisans Holiday Fine Arts and Craft show will be held at Great Bay Community College. The show will be held fro 10AM until 4PM with a $6 admission free (kids under 14 are free!).

November 12

CMC Manchester City Marathon, Manchester NH – The 16th Annual CMC Manchester City Marathon will be held this Saturday. Registration begins at 7:30AM at Veteran’s Park with a 8:50AM start time for the Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay. Check here for more info.

Planning Ahead?

November 24: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Manchester NH

December 8-14: Polar Express Golden Ticket Screenings, Manchester NH

December 9: Boston Pops Holiday Concert, Manchester NH