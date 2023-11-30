The Weekender, Nov 30-Dec. 3: Shuffling Santas, funky divas, parade day, Krampus, merrymaking and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Whoa, where’d November go? We’re heading into the thick of holiday celebrations, which means your weekends – along with your hearts – will be full. Lots to see and do this weekend, so let’s get to it.

Multi-Day Events

Dec. 1-3

Clue On Stage, Mancheseter, NH – 535 Beech St. Central High School’s Maskers Drama Club is excited to present their winter play Clue: On Stage (High School Edition). It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist. Friday/Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

$10 for general admission, $5 for students, seniors and veterans; available cash-only at the door.

Dec. 2-3

Holiday Fair featuring Pet Photos with Santa, Bedford, NH – Animal Rescue League. Tons of festive fun at the shelter with our Holiday Fair, featuring Pet Photos with Santa (Saturday) and The Grinch (Sunday)! Holiday Fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. both days. Book Your Pet Photo With Santa on Saturday: https://calendly.com/arlnh/santa?month=2023-12 Book Your Pet Photo With The Grinch on Sunday: https://calendly.com/arlnh/grinch?month=2023-12

Dec. 1

Light up the Village: Hooksett Holiday Celebration, Hooksett, NH – This annual celebration by Hooksett Congregational Church. 5 Veterans Drive, includes tree lighting plus food from Robie’s, vendors, festival of trees and much more. 5-9 p.m.

Holiday Pops, Manchester Community Music School, Manchester, NH – 2291 Elm St. Come see The New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra perform in the Holiday Pops concert at the Manchester Community Music School. 6:30 p.m. Tickets.

“Merry Good Enough” movie premiere, Rex Theatre, Manchester, NH – Winner 2023 New Hampshire Film Festival Best NH Feature Narrative: Merry Good Enough (directed by Caroline Keene and Dan Kennedy). Tickets. $10.

Dec. 2

Brunch with Frosty, Granite YMCA, Manchester NH – Join us at Brunch with Frosty, a FREE community event. Free family fun. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. More info.

A Very Krampus Christmas, Manchester, NH – Soul and Shadow Emporium, 18 Hanover St. *Not recommended for children under 12. *WARNING* Krampus is scary for young children. This is not recommended for children under 12.

The photo experience is meant for mature children and adults.

BASC Santa Claus Shuffle, Manchester, NH– Annual running of the Santas, 3 p.m., an amazing visual for spectators and an exhilarating event for runners. Click here for the list of road closures and times. (These road closures listed are also for the holiday parade which immediately follows the Santa Shuffle.)

Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade on Elm St. Manchester, NH – 4 p.m. – The parade starts at 1750 Elm St. and ends at Veterans Park. Click Here for a Map of the Parade Route.

Dec. 3

Jingle Bell Run, Manchester, NH – Northeast Delta Dental Stadium 9:30 a.m. – Be part of the original festive race for charity and signature Arthritis Foundation holiday event! Wear your favorite holiday attire and help jingle all the way to a cure!

Merrymaking on West Merrimack, Manchester, NH – Free community block party! Come join us for Merrymaking on West Merrimack, a holiday block party for residents of the historic district! Don’t forget to bring your holiday spirit and dress in your most festive attire for this free, family-friendly (and dog-friendly!) event. Registration required.

Funky Divas of Gospel, Bedford, NH – Concert & Cookies Series. 2:30-4 p.m. Bedford Library, 3 Meetinghouse Road. The Funky Divas of Gospel have been a fixture at concert venues in New England for over 25 years. The Funky Divas are all about sharing great gospel, bluegrass music. It is roots. It is harmony. The group features three seacoast area singers Diane Arabian, Carolyn Hutton and Vicky Poland, backed by the funky band. The band is comprised by long-time area musicians; guitarist and singer Dan Poland, bassist Tom Kesel, multi-instrumentalist Pete Leavenworth playing pedal steel/dobro/banjo and percussionist Bob Thibodeau.

Planning Ahead?

Dec. 8-14: Polar Express Golden Ticket Screenings, Manchester NH

Dec. 9: The Return of SantaCon, Manchester, NH

Dec. 9-10 Symphony NH Holiday Pops, in Nashua and Concord

Dec. 9: Boston Pops Holiday Concert, Manchester NH