The Weekender, Nov 3 – 6: Distiller’s Showcase, Craft Fair, MHT Art Walk and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – We’re entering the last couple of months of 2022 which means it’s the beginning of craft and holiday fairs to kick off your holiday shopping! Check out all the events we gathered happening in the area below.

Multi- Day Events

November 5-6

Annual Christmas Market, Amherst NH – The Consignment Corner will be hosting their Annual Christmas Market. There will be vintage, new, and pre-owned Christmas Décor. Check out more information here on this event happening this weekend.

November 3

Distiller’s Showcase, Manchester NH – New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet will be presenting their ninth annual Distiller’s Showcase of Premium Spirits. This will benefit the NH Food Bank and will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown. Check out the brand list of who will be there. Tickets are currently sold out for this popular event!

November 4

Pipe Dream Glow Party, Manchester NH – Pipe Dream Brewing will be having a Glow-Up Glow Party. Black lights, lasers, fog, house music, beers. What else could you need?

November 5

Fall Craft Fair, Derry NH – Marion Gerrish Community Center & Thrift Shop are hosting their Fall Craft Fair from 11AM to 2 PM. Get a head start on your holiday shopping by checking out what the 25 vendors will be selling.

Christmas Gifting Class, Goffstown NH – Stampin’ It Up with Lynn, will be hosting their Christmas Gifting Class where you will receive a kit with stamps, ink, a block and supplies to make gift tags with gift card holders on the back. The cost is $30 to attend. Look here for more info on the event.

Annual Village Craft Fair, Salem NH – The First Congregational Church of Salem will be hosting their Annual Village Craft Fair. There will be a variety of crafts, a snack bar and more. This is a free event to attend, check out more here.

Mitzvah Pizza & Stuffy Sleepover, Bedford NH – The Jewish Federation of New Hampshire is hosting a Mitzvah Pizza Party & Stuffy Sleepover at the JFNH Office starting at 6 PM. There will be a pizza party and a story, bring canned goods and Halloween candy to donate. Make sure to also bring your favorite stuffed animal to decorate a shoebox bed and the stuffies will be having a sleepover. Make sure to follow their fun on social media!

Lights Out Spooky World, Litchfield NH – Spooky World presents Nightmare New England for their Lights Out from 6 to 10 PM. The lights will be turned off! See if you can make it through all the spooky attractions with only the light of a glow stick. Buy your tickets here!

November 6

MHT Art Walk, Manchester NH – The Bookery along with the Palace, Currier Museum and Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a MHT Art Walk. The public is invited to join to view more than 40 public art pieces throughout the city, with even free admission to the Currier Museum of Art. You can pick up a MHT Art Walk map at the Bookery or follow along on an interactive Google map. You can find out more information on this self-directed walk here.

