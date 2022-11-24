The Weekender, Nov 24-27: Turkey Bowl, Small Business Saturday, Holiday Stroll and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Happy Thanksgiving! Take the time to celebrate all that you’re thankful for, enjoy some delicious food and plan out your weekend! Small Business Saturday is a great way to support your local community and also make sure to take time to enjoy the beginning of holiday festivities! There’s something for everyone this weekend, take the time to slow down and enjoy the weekend, you deserve it.

Don't see what you're looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it's free!

Multi-Day Events

November 19-27

Feztival of Trees, Concord NH- Bektash Shriners of New Hampshire will be hosting their 22nd Annual Bektash Feztival of Trees from November 19-27, except for Thanksgiving Day. You can take your chance at taking home one of the many creatively designed trees by purchasing raffle tickets. Check here for more information on this event and the details!

November 25-27

Christmas at the Castle, Moultonborough NH- Castle in the Clouds will once again be hosting Christmas at the Castle. Visit the historic Lucknow Mansion all dressed for the holidays, purchase gifts from local vendors and so much more. You can purchase your tickets here for this multi-day event.

November 24

Thanksgiving Day 5K, Manchester NH- Dartmouth Health and NH Fisher Cats will be hosting their Thanksgiving 5K that benefits the NH Food Bank. This event begins at 9 AM and starts and ends at the Center Field in the Delta Dental Stadium.

Turkey Bowl, Manchester NH- Central High School and Manchester Memorial High School will be mashing up for Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl starting at 10 AM. Come out and enjoy a local rivalry at Gill Stadium to kick off your turkey day.

November 25

A Very Krampus Christmas, Manchester NH- Soul and Shadow Emporium will be hosting FREE photos with Krampus on November 25, December 3 and 8. Come out from 12-3 on Friday after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas by getting a photo with Krampus who is a popular central European popular legend that “punishes” misbehaving children. Check here for more details on this event and the legend of Krampus.

A Forest of Lights, Quechee VT- Vermont Institute of Natural Science Forest Canopy Walk and woodland will be festive for the winter! The Forest Canopy Walk will be covered in thousands of lights where visitors are invited to walk through the forest full of lights. You can pre-purchase your tickets here to attend this event all winter long.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Manchester NH- Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be hosting two shows at 3 PM and 7:30 PM at SNHU Arena. You can still buy your tickets here to enjoy The Ghosts of Christmas Eve!

November 26

Nashua’s 27th Annual Winter Holiday Stroll – Nashua’s Winter Holiday Stroll is back, shops and restaurants are open for business. The candlelit procession starts at 4:30 PM at City Hall, with a tree lighting to kick off a night of entertainment starting at 5:45PM. Look here for more information on this event and the Stroll Map.

Make Your Own Gifts, Manchester NH- Studio 550 will be kicking off Small Business Saturday with a wide array of drop-in workshops. Prices for these workshops range from $15 to $35 each, and all ages are invited to participate with adult assistance. Check here to see the drop-in workshop stations and more information about this family fun event!

Small Business Saturday, Manchester NH- Manchester will be celebrating it’s small business community! Celebrate and support your local small businesses this Saturday in honor of Small Business Saturday. Check out the list of events and deals to support our local business community.

New England Premier Events Holiday Expo, Manchester NH- The New England Premier Events Holiday Expo will be taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester to help you get a head start to your holiday shopping. There will be local businesses with shopping, demos, giveaways and more. You can purchase your tickets here!

Trot off your Turkey 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run, Amherst NH- For the 20th year, an Amherst tradition continues! This is a family friendly event with a 1-mile Family Fun Run and a 5K! You can pre-register here for the event or come out early to register the day of.

Storytime & Craft, Manchester NH- The Bookery will be hosting a Storytime & Craft at 11:30 AM. Bring your littles to enjoy Little Good Wolf by Susan Stevens Crummel and create a wolf themed craft. More information can be found here!

November 27

Auburn Tree Lighting, Auburn NH- Auburn Parks and Recreation will be hosting their 4th Annual Tree Lighting at Auburn Village School beginning at 6 PM. Visit Santa, countdown to light the tree, you might even see a glimpse of the Grinch!

Planning Ahead?

December 2: Midnight Merriment, Concord NH

December 3: Manchester Holiday Parade and Santa Claus Shuffle, Manchester NH

December 10: Holiday Pops, Manchester NH

