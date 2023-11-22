The Weekender, Nov 23-26: Holiday festivities abound + Small Business Saturday!

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s happening! We’ve finally entered the holiday zone! Thanksgiving makes way for shopping and craft fairs, and all things festive and celebratory. We’ve rounded up some of the most exciting stuff happening in and around the city for you here.

Multi-Day Events

November 24-26

Plaistow Fish & Game Festival of Trees, Plaistow, NH – The 2023 Plaistow Festival of Trees will be held at the Plaistow Fish & Game Club, located on May Ray Avenue in Plaistow. Fundraiser by the Plaistow Lions Club. This year the Festival will take place on Fri., November 24th through Sun., November 26th. Craft fair, breakfast with Santa and more. Details via Facebook.

November 24

Trans Siberian Orchestra at the SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH – This is as much as tradition for some as anything. This year’s theme, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve will be a show-stopper performance. Two shows, 3 p.m.and 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more info here.

A Christmas Carol – Palace Theatre, Manchester, NH – Opening night – Speaking of getting into the holiday spirit, this annual performance gives you all the feels. This show runs through Dec. 23. More info and tickets here.

Black Womxn Owned Holiday Market, Kimball Jenkins, Concord, NH – On Friday, November 24th, 2023, from 2 pm to 6 pm, the vibrant and culturally rich city of Concord will be abuzz with the Black Womxn Owned Holiday Market. This event, proudly hosted by the BWINH Social Club Committee, will take place at the prestigious Kimball Jenkins Art School, located at 266 N Main St. More info here.

November 25

Small Business Saturday – Happening everywhere there are local businesses! Get out there and support the small but mighty businesses that count on your holiday shopping dollars!

28th Annual Holiday Stroll, Nashua, NH – Main Street is shut down from City Hall to the Hunt Memorial Building where you can expect to see tens of thousands of people attend this beloved tradition and community event. Plus, Santa will be there. 4-9 p.m.

Carriage Shack Petting Zoo and Pat’s Cider Donuts, Shady Hill Greenhouse, Londonderry, NH – Start your holiday shopping with friends and family on Small Business Saturday! 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Balsam and Fraser Firs, roping, custom wreaths, bows, kissing balls, swags, greens and more will be fully stocked! Greenhouse #1 will have Shady Hill grown Poinsettias and gifts to shop. – Start your holiday shopping with friends and family on Small Business Saturday! 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Balsam and Fraser Firs, roping, custom wreaths, bows, kissing balls, swags, greens and more will be fully stocked! Greenhouse #1 will have Shady Hill grown Poinsettias and gifts to shop.

November 26

Robert Dionne’s Piano Christmas, Majestic Theatre, Manchester, NH – Sing along with the multi-talented Robert Dionne to all your favorite holiday tunes. 2 p.m. More info here.

Auburn Tree Lighting, Auburn, NH – 5th Annual Auburn Tree Lighting on Sunday. We will again be lighting the tree at Auburn Village School in the front parking lot. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with festive music. Santa will arrive on the fire truck and lead the countdown to light the tree. The Grinch will also be there again to cause a little “mischief.” Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

Salem NH H0liday Parade – 52nd Annual Town Parade, Rain or shine, starts at 1 p.m. More details here.

Planning Ahead?

December 8-14: Polar Express Golden Ticket Screenings, Manchester NH

Dec. 9-10 Symphony NH Holiday Pops, in Nashua and Concord

December 9: Boston Pops Holiday Concert, Manchester NH