The Weekender, Nov. 2-5: Distiller’s Showcase, First Friday, Seth Meyers and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – November is already here! Take a look at the list below to give you something to do everyday this weekend.

November 2

Distiller’s Showcase, Manchester NH – The NH Liquor and Wine Outlet will be hosting their 10th Distiller’s Showcase this coming Thursday! From 6 until 8:30 p.m., guests will be able to meet distillers from around the world while also sampling food from some of the top restaurants from around the state. Check out the brand list and exhibitor floor plan, and purchase your tickets ahead of time!

November 3

First Friday in Downtown Concord, Concord NH – Intown Concord is once again hosting their First Friday once again! This is a great opportunity that brings the community together in Downtown Concord. Businesses will be open late for you to shop around as well as giveaways, workshops and more!

Wine & Whiskers Tailgate Transport & Rescue fundraiser – Manchester, NH – Tailgate Transport and Rescue is having its second annual fundraiser at the Derryfield Country Club Nov. 3 from 5:30-9 p.m. Live and silent auctions. A gift card tree as well as hors d’oeuvres and dessert. Each ticket will give you a free glass of wine. Read more here.

November 4

Seth Meyers at SNHU Arena, Manchester NH – New Hampshire’s Seth Meyers will be hosting a show to benefit CASA of NH and the Granite State Children’s Alliance at the SNHU Arena. The comedy show proceeds will benefit both organizations so make sure to purchase your tickets here for the 8PM show!

Crochet 101 Workshop, Manchester NH – Manchester Craft Market will be hosting a Crochet 101 Workshop this coming Saturday from 2 until 4PM. No crochet experience is needed, and you’ll learn to make scrunchies or soap savers. The cost of a ticket includes craft materials, step by step guidance, and a friendly environment! Purchase your tickets here!

November 5

Manchester NH Wedding Show, Manchester NH – New England Wedding Association will be hosting their Wedding Show at the Doubletree by Hilton Manchester Downtown starting at noon. Area vendors will be tabling such as photographers, bakeries, and more. This is a great way to get a head start on planning your big day or a chance to get some ideas. Purchase your tickets here!

Planning Ahead?

November 24: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Manchester NH

December 8-14: Polar Express Golden Ticket Screenings, Manchester NH

December 9: Boston Pops Holiday Concert, Manchester NH