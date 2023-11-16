The Weekender, Nov 16-19: The Nutcracker, Kids’ Night Out and more….

MANCHESTER, NH – There’s plenty to do this weekend before the holidays are in full swing!

Multi-Day Events

November 16-19

The Nutcracker, Manchester NH – This classic show will be performed at the Palace Theatre this weekend by the Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater. This is a holiday favorite that the whole family will enjoy. Purchase your tickets here, the show only lasts the weekend!

November 18-19

44th Annual PTO Craft Fair, Bow NH – The Bow PTO Craft Fair will feature over 15o artisans from all over New England. This event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday with a $5 admission fee at the door.

November 17

Kids’ Night Out!, Manchester NH – Register your kids here for a kids’ night out this Friday from 5:30 to 7:30PM. This event is free for Downtown Manchester YMCA members 0r $25 per child for nonmembers for dinner and other activities. Make sure to register here!

November 18

Frosty Paws 5K, Concord NH – This 5K Fun Run (or walk) will benefit the Pope Memorial SPCA. The course will begin at Banks Humane Education Center, taking you across the grounds of St. Paul’s School and back to the SPCA. Register here today!

Once Upon a Pie Baking Competition, Goffstown, NH -The season’s favorite social event is back at a NEW location – Goffstown High School!

• 10:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pie drop-off for entrants

• 6:30 p.m. Awards & Public Auction. Come eat pie for $3 a slice. This event is hosted by the Goffstown Public Library Board of Trustees and the Goffstown Public Library Foundation. The Foundation is a not-for-profit organization formed to raise funds to support the capital needs of the Goffstown Public Library.

November 19

Breakfast & Mimosa Flights, Londonderry NH – Long Blue Cat is hosting a breakfast buffet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can make your reservations ahead of time!

Planning Ahead?

November 24: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Manchester NH

December 8-14: Polar Express Golden Ticket Screenings, Manchester NH

December 9: Boston Pops Holiday Concert, Manchester NH