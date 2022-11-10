The Weekender, Nov. 10-17: Veteran’s Day Parade, Manchester City Marathon, Saffron in NH and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – After a week of unseasonably warm weather, the cooler November days are upon us. Get ready for the holidays with some local shopping and some leisurely events to make time for yourself. Check out the mix below!

Multi- Day Events

November 12-13

Fusion at the Factory, Manchester NH- The Market for Makers, Apotheca Flowers and the Gardens at the Factory will be hosting Fusion at the Factory on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be a market for makers and creatives with small business vendors, music, food, beverages and more. Free admission and parking available.

November 11

Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony, Manchester NH- ​​Manchester’s annual Veteran’s Day parade will be held this Friday starting at 10:30 a.m. on Elm Street and will travel south on Elm to pause at City Hall for a moment of silence at 11 a.m. Following the parade there will be a short ceremony at Veteran’s Park with Major Joyce Craig and Peggy LaBrecque. For more details on this event, you can look here for more information.

November 12

Memorial High Booster Club Far, Manchester NH- Manchester Memorial High School will be hosting their Booster Club Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come support the Booster Club while checking out some crafts. Look here for more information.

Elm Street Holiday Market, Milford NH- Vynterest Antiques & Flips will be hosting an Elm St Holiday Market! There will be raffles, giveaways, general store, and an art exhibit by Liz Abaid Paintings.

25th Anniversary at Robie’s Country Store Preservation Corp., Hooksett NH- The Robie’s Country Store Preservation group will be joining together for the 25th Anniversary of the last day the store was owned by Mr. and Mrs. Robie. This celebration will also include a plaque honoring a visit by Jimmy Carter in March 1975.

Macrame Pumpkin Wreath Workshop, Bedford NH- The Knotted Finds will be hosting a Macrame Pumpkin Wreath Workshop for individuals 12 and older. This will be a beginner class for two-hours and learn some basic knots and making a pumpkin wreath. This is a ticketed event, make sure to bring your own snacks and beverages!

November 13

CMC Manchester City Marathon, Manchester NH- Catholic Medical Center will be hosting their Manchester City Marathon which is New Hampshire’s largest marathon. There will be a 5k, 13.1, 26.2 and relay races and you can even run virtually.

New Hampshire Wedding Show, Manchester NH- The New Hampshire Wedding Show will have area vendors to help you plan your wedding plan with the latest trends. There will be something for every budget, get your tickets here to attend.

Fall Admission Open House, Manchester NH- The Derryfield School will be hosting its Fall Admission Open House on Sunday starting at 1PM. You can learn more about Derryfield, its education and take a tour of the campus. More information can be found here and how to register for this event.

Shop Small: Arts Market, Goffstown NH- Get started on your holiday shopping with some handmade gifts from local pottery, knitted goods and more at Mountain Base Yoga for an Arts Market.

November 16

Friends of Stark Park Annual Meeting, Manchester NH- The Friends of Stark Park will be hosting their Annual Meeting at the Millyard Museum starting at 6 p.m.

November 17

Stocking Packing Event, Nashua NH- Operation Care for Troops will be hosting a holiday stocking packing event. Come drop off products, donations and help set up for packing stockings. Check out more information here on what is needed and how to volunteer for this event.

Organic Saffron Farming in NH, Laconia NH- Laconia Public Library will be hosting an event to learn more about saffron farming. The Salvatore Family Farm located in Chichester NH who specializes in growing organic saffron. Space is limited, so you can learn more about signing up for this event here.

Planning Ahead?

November 25: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Manchester NH

December 2: Midnight Merriment, Concord NH

December 3: Manchester Holiday Parade and Santa Claus Shuffle, Manchester NH