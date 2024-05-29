The Weekender, May 31 – June 2: Pride Unity Gala, Food Truck Friday, Kitchen Tours and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Hard to believe we’ve already made it to June. Check out the list below to get out of the house!

May 31
Pride Unity Gala, Manchester NH – Manchester True Collaborative is hosting its inaugural Pride Unity Gala. This is a great opportunity to ring in Pride Month with appetizers, cocktails, dinner and entertainment to recognize queer individuals from all across New Hampshire. This event is held at the SNHU Dining Center Banquet Hall starting at 6PM and lasting until midnight. Check here for more information and to purchase your tickets.
Screen Shot 2024 05 29 at 6.06.11 AMFood Truck Friday, Manchester NH – Every Friday (with weather permitting) will be Food Truck Friday located at Arms Park. Hosted from 11AM to 2PM, there will be a variety of vendors offered every Friday!
NCMS Adult Student Recital, Nashua NH – Nashua Community Music School is hosting their Adult Student Recital located at the Nashua Community Music School starting at 7PM. This is a free and open event to celebrate the adult music students!
June 1
603 Day Block Party, Londonderry NH – 603 Brewery is hosting their 603 Day Block Party in honor of their 12th birthday. There will be live music, food, axe throwing and more!
Touch A Truck 2024, Derry NH – The Derry NH Police Department is hosting their touch a truck event from 10AM until 2PM this coming Saturday. This is a family friendly event that allows children the hands on opportunity to explore, climb and touch trucks, emergency vehicles, heavy machinery and more. From 10AM until noon, the event will remain silent without horns and sirens for sensitive ears as well.
June 2
Palace Theatres’ Kitchen Tour, Manchester NH – The Palace Theatre Kitchen tour presented inScreen Shot 2024 05 29 at 7.03.28 PM collaboration with Granite State Cabinetry is returning for its 17th year. This event is a self-guided tour and features beautiful kitchens from Bedford, Goffstown and Hooksett. Registration begins at 9:30 AM at Granite State Cabinetry with homes remaining open until 4PM. Tickets cost $55 in advance or $65 on the day of the event. You can purchase your tickets at the Palace Theatre box office or visit palacetheatre.org.

June 5: 28th Annual Taste of Downtown Nashua

June 15: Manchester Pride Parade 

June 20: 24th Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic

June 22: Pride Anthems

