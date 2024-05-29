The Weekender, May 31 – June 2: Pride Unity Gala, Food Truck Friday, Kitchen Tours and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Hard to believe we’ve already made it to June. Check out the list below to get out of the house!

May 31

Food Truck Friday, Manchester NH – Every Friday (with weather permitting) will be Food Truck Friday located at Arms Park. Hosted from 11AM to 2PM, there will be a variety of vendors offered every Friday!

NCMS Adult Student Recital, Nashua NH – Nashua Community Music School is hosting their Adult Student Recital located at the Nashua Community Music School starting at 7PM. This is a free and open event to celebrate the adult music students!

June 1

603 Day Block Party, Londonderry NH – 603 Brewery is hosting their 603 Day Block Party in honor of their 12th birthday. There will be live music, food, axe throwing and more!

Touch A Truck 2024, Derry NH – The Derry NH Police Department is hosting their touch a truck event from 10AM until 2PM this coming Saturday. This is a family friendly event that allows children the hands on opportunity to explore, climb and touch trucks, emergency vehicles, heavy machinery and more. From 10AM until noon, the event will remain silent without horns and sirens for sensitive ears as well.

June 2

June 5: 28th Annual Taste of Downtown Nashua

June 15: Manchester Pride Parade

June 20: 24th Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic

June 22: Pride Anthems