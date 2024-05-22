The Weekender, May 24-26: Antiques, Food Trucks, BBQ and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s officially the first unofficial weekend of summer! Check out the mix below to get you out of the house and enjoy the weather.
Multi-Day Events
May 25-26
Brimfield North, Deerfield NH – The Brimfield Antique Shows Traveling Show is making its way to the Deerfield Fairground this Memorial Day weekend. This is NH’s largest antique show and flea market with over 300 booths with antique, recycled and handmade goods. This event is rain or shine with 5 buildings full of vendors, a food truck rally, live music and more! Check here for more information.
May 24
Northwood Food Truck Festival, Northwood NH – The Northwood Parks and Rec Department is hosting a food truck and vendor festival with live music from 5 until 8:30 PM. This event is located at the Northwood Athletic Fields and is expected to bring a crowd!
Ice Cream Social, Nashua NH – Community Partners for Change is hosting an ice cream social at Greeley Park from 11AM to 1PM. This is a great opportunity to socialize and get some free ice cream.
May 25
Planning Ahead?
June 5: 28th Annual Taste of Downtown Nashua
June 15: Manchester Pride Parade
June 20: 24th Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic
June 22: Pride Anthems