The Weekender, May 24-26: Antiques, Food Trucks, BBQ and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s officially the first unofficial weekend of summer! Check out the mix below to get you out of the house and enjoy the weather.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Note: The weekly Entertainment Report returns next week.

Multi-Day Events

May 25-26

Brimfield North, Deerfield NH – The Brimfield Antique Shows Traveling Show is making its way to the Deerfield Fairground this Memorial Day weekend. This is NH’s largest antique show and flea market with over 300 booths with antique, recycled and handmade goods. This event is rain or shine with 5 buildings full of vendors, a food truck rally, live music and more! Check here for more information.

May 24 Northwood Food Truck Festival, Northwood NH – The Northwood Parks and Rec Department is hosting a food truck and vendor festival with live music from 5 until 8:30 PM. This event is located at the Northwood Athletic Fields and is expected to bring a crowd! Ice Cream Social, Nashua NH – Community Partners for Change is hosting an ice cream social at Greeley Park from 11AM to 1PM. This is a great opportunity to socialize and get some free ice cream. May 25

Painting with Alcohol Inks, Nashua NH – Hollis Arts Society is hosting a Painting with Alcohol Inks workshop for $62 (plus the addition of supplies if needed!). Class runs from 10AM until 3:30PM and has a limited amount of space available. If you’re interested in signing up, Hollis Arts Society is hosting a Painting with Alcohol Inks workshop for $62 (plus the addition of supplies if needed!). Class runs from 10AM until 3:30PM and has a limited amount of space available. If you’re interested in signing up, check here for more information

Planning Ahead?

June 5: 28th Annual Taste of Downtown Nashua

June 15: Manchester Pride Parade

June 20: 24th Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic

June 22: Pride Anthems