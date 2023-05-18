The Weekender, May 18-20: NH Renaissance Faire, Plant Sale, Farmers’ Market and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – This weekend is packed full of activities! Take a look at the mix to get you out of the house.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

May 20-21

New Hampshire Renaissance Faire, Fremont NH – The NHRF is a family-friendly educational event with activities, musical acts, archery, craft demonstrations, artisan vendors and more! Check out the schedule, buy tickets, and how to get there.

May 18

Vine & Hops at the Hill, Manchester NH – The Hill Bar & Grill and The Morning Buzz are hosting Vine & Hops at the Hill from 5 until 8PM. This is beer, spirit, and food sampling event with a silent auction to benefit Lending a Helping Can.

May 20

Windham Garden Club Plant Sale, Windham NH – The Windham Garden Club is hosting a Plant Sale starting at 9:30AM. There will be a selection of annuals, perennials, tomatoes and veggies with all proceeds going back to the Windham Community. Check here for more information.

Concord Farmers’ Market, Concord NH – N. Main St in Concord will be once again be hosting their Farmers’ Market this coming Saturday. At peak times during Farmers’ Market season, there can be 40+ vendors that sell fruits, vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Check here for more information on the Market.

Manchester Multicultural Festival, Manchester NH – The Manchester Multicultural Festival will be hosted this coming Saturday from 11AM to 4PM at Sheehan-Basquil Park. There will be plenty of food, music, art, games and so much more to enjoy from so many different members of the Manchester community.

Exeter Arts and Music Fest, Exeter NH – The Exeter Arts and Music Fest will be hosted in Downtown Exeter. Music, food trucks, and other activities will be hosted at the Town House Common located at 6 Bow Street in Exeter. This event is rain or shine, check out more information here!

Planning Ahead?

June 17: Rock the Block, Manchester NH

June 26: Putts for Pups Golf Classic, Goffstown NH

July 8: Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord, NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH