The Weekender, March 7-10: Spring Gardening Symposium, Little Macs Jamboree, Tiny Film Festival and more…

Multi-Day Events

March 8-9

Spring Gardening Symposium, Manchester NH – UNH Extension Yard & Garden is hosting their Spring Gardening Symposium on-line and at SNHU this weekend. This will be a great opportunity for gardeners and plant lovers to learn the most current information related to ecological landscape design, plants, pests and more! Click here to learn more about registration and vendors.

March 8

The Venues at the Factory Grand Opening, Manchester NH – Cocktail lounge and bar space grand opening is taking place at the Venues at the Factory will be having a grand opening this Friday night. This is a great opportunity for bridal couples to check out potential vendors and a great space! Event is free for bridal couples, but registration is required.

March 9

Little Macs Jamboree, Manchester NH – The Little Macs Jamboree will take place this Saturday morning at McIntyre Ski Area. This race is for ages 4-6 with all ability levels. Parent involvement is a requirement of the race. There’s limited space and registration is required, so make sure to register here!

Spring Flea Market, Nashua NH – Nashua Senior Activity Center will host a flea market with over 30+ vendors that are selling new and used merchandise including a book sale and “fill-a-bag” at Round Again Shop. Plenty of free parking is available at the Nashua Senior Center.

2nd Annual Tiny Film Festival, Nashua NH – Doors open at 2:30PM for a 60-second film festival made by community members with an awards ceremony to follow. There will be a red carpet, photo booth and free popcorn which will be sure to make this a great time!

March 10

St. Paddy’s Day Celebration, Manchester NH – Great North Aleworks will be hosting a St. Paddy’s Day Celebration with doors opening at 12:00PM. There will be music by The Pop Farmers and food from The Potato Concept and even a beer release!

