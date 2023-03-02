The Weekender, March 4-5: NH Home Show, Drag Queen Bingo, Sunday Funday Trivia and more…

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The ground hog was right; winter is certainly here! Take some time to get out of the house for your last weekend of school vacation.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi-Day Events

March 4-5

NH Home Show, Manchester NH – The New Hampshire State Home Show is back for its 56th year at the Doubletree by Hilton Manchester Downtown. There will be over 200 vendors and exhibitors ranging from home building to redmodeling. Check here for the exhibitors and buy tickets.

Toy and Record Super Show, Dover NH- The New England Toy and Record Show will be hosted at the Dover Elks Lodge #184. There will be over 100 tables with toys, records, comics and other collectibles. Purchase your tickets here!

March 4-April 30th

Women in Print, Bethlehem NH- WREN-Local Works Marketplace and Gallery will be hosting Women in Print: Four Printmakers starting on March 4th. Four New Hampshire-based printmakers will be sharing various printmaking techniques and four distinct styles. This event is free, check here for more information.

March 4

Drag Queen Bingo, Manchester NH- To Share Brewing Company will be hosting Drag Queen Bingo starting at 2 PM. Bingo cards are free with purchase of beer or food!

Yung Gravy, Manchester NH- Yung Gravy will be performing at the SNHU Arena with doors opening at 5:30 PM. Buy your tickets here!

March 5

Jazz Jam, Manchester NH- Ted Herbert Music School will be hosting a Sunday Jazz Jam, This is open to the public and free for Ted Hebert students and $5 for non-students.

Homesteading & Off-Grid Living, Manchester NH- Team Porcupine Real Estate will be hosting a Homesteading & Off-Grid Living discussion at the Best Western Plus Executive Court Inn & Conference Center. This discussion will be based around pitfalls, challenges, rewards and benefits of owning a homestead in NH.

Sunday Funday Trivia, Goffstown NH- Mountain Base Brewery will be hosting trivia every Sunday starting at 4 PM. Play solo or bring a friend, winner wins a $20 gift card!

Planning Ahead?

March 12: Cupcakes and Crafts, Manchester NH

March 20: Bruce Springsteen, Boston MA

March 26: Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Manchester NH

April 13: Reba McEntire, Manchester NH