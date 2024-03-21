The Weekender, March 21 – 24: Puppy Easter Bunny photos, Shamrock Shuffle and annual parade + more

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s the first weekend of Spring! There are plenty of events to help continue the St. Paddy’s Day celebrations and get in the Easter spirit.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

March 22

Friday Night Comedy with New York Comedy Night, Manchester NH – New York Comedy Night has some of New York City’s funniest acts that you often see on TV. The Rex Theatre‘s well-known comedy night will feature Matt Jenkins, Sonya Vai and Andy Pitz.

March 23

Pup Pics with the Easter Bunny, Nashua NH – Pet Supplies Plus in Nashua is teaming up with Ruff Tales Rescue for you to be able to have your pups take photos with the Easter Bunny. Donations are welcomed for pictures which will go directly to the Ruff Tales Rescue.

Nature Immersion Event at Mine Falls Park, Nashua NH – A perfect way to celebrate the first weekend of Spring is the Nature Immersion Event at Mine Falls Park in Nashua. Earth Child New England is hosting their first event this year from 11 until 12 for children ages 0-10 with their families. This will be an hour full of mindfulness, yoga, social skills and art. Use this link to register and save your spot!

March 24

Citizens Shamrock Shuffle, Manchester NH – Millennium Running and Citizens are hosting their Shamrock Shuffle right before Manchester’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. This is a 2-mile run/walk course starting with Lil’ Leprechaun Runs at 10:30 AM. Check here for more details and to register.

St. Patrick’s Parade, Manchester NH – Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade is starting at the intersection of Salmon and Elm streets at noon and making its way to the grandstand at Central and Elm streets.

28th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Manchester NH – Saint Anselm College Alumni Association is hosting their 28th Annual Easter Egg Hunt following 11 AM mass. Registration will open at 11 AM with the egg hunt beginning at 12:30. Register here with a $25 registration fee per family.

Planning?

March 31: Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet at LaBelle Winery Amherst, Amherst NH

May 2: Taco Tour, Manchester NH

May 10: Blossom and Bloom Festival, Acton ME