The Weekender, March 17-19: Maple Weekend, St. Patrick’s Day, Battle of the Badges and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Believe or not, Spring is almost here. Get out of the house this weekend for your St. Patty’s Day celebrations and think Spring!
Don't see what you're looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below.
Multi-Day Events
March 18-19
Maple Syrup Weekend, NH – The New Hampshire Maple Producers Association across the state will be hosting Maple Weekend. Find a sugarhouse near you to support our local maple producers!
March 17
St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt, North Conway NH – Settlers Green is holding their 35th Anniversary celebration of their St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt. Find one of the 35 hidden leprechauns hidden around Settlers Green to win a $35 gift card. Check here for more info.
Saint Patrick’s Day at the Shaskeen, Manchester NH- The Shaskeen Pub will be open at 6AM on St. Patrick’s Day with pints and breakfast served until 11AM. Live music from 3PM to close, specials and more!
March 18
Bodefest, Franconia Notch NH- The Turtle Ridge Foundation created by Olympic medalist Bode Miller, his family and Cannon Mountain are hosting Bodefest at Cannon Mountain Ski area. All of the event registration fees will benefit the Turtle Ridge Foundation which supports innovative and progressive adaptive youth athletic opportunities in the community. Check here for more information and how to register.
Pond Skim Contest, Henniker NH – Pats Peak Ski Area is hosting a Pond Skim Contest starting at 1PM. Watch participants ski or snowboard across a man-made pond or take an icy plunge. If you’re looking to participate, register from 8:30AM to 11:30AM at the Valley Lodge. Entry is free, however one must wear a costume and Valley Area Ski Lift Ticket. Check here for more info and how to purchase tickets.
Battle of the Badges, Manchester NH- Battle of the Badges Hockey to benefit Dartmouth Health Children’s will be hosted at SNHU Arena and WMUR starting at 1PM. Battle of the Badges Hockey proceeds are used to help kids who are in need of critical services. Purchase your tickets here ahead of game time!
Planning Ahead?
March 23-25: NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Regionals, Manchester NH
March 26: Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Manchester NH
April 13: Reba McEntire, Manchester NH