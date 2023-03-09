The Weekender, March 10-12: NorthEast ComicCon, Irish Festival, Cupcakes and Crafts, and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – St. Patrick’s Day is coming up, there’s some events happening around the area to get you ready! Start to plan ahead for some upcoming weekends as well!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi-Day Events

March 10-12

NorthEast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza, Boxborough MA- NorthEast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza Cabin Fever Show will be at the Boxboro Regency Hotel and Conference Center this weekend! A three-day event full of vendors selling comics, toys, art, books and more! Purchase your tickets here, check out the schedule, figure out how to get there and free parking!

March 11

Level Up: Join Mosaic Art Collective and the Ralph Baer Project Group for a special art show in celebration and tribute to Ralph Baer! There will be live music, games and of course a ton of amazing and collectible art, inspired by video games! 66 Hanover St., Suite 201, 4-8 p.m.

Irish Festival at Patriot Place, Foxboro MA- This daylong event will include musicians, Irish dancers, and other Irish activities. This is a free event that’s family friendly!

St. Patrick’s Craft & Vendor Fair, East Derry NH- Over 25 local vendors will be at the First Parish Church starting at 11AM for a St. Patrick’s Craft and Vendor Fair. Home decor, sweets, jewelry and more will be available for purchase!

Little Macs Jamboree, Manchester NH- The Little Macs Jamboree is a race for kids aged 4-6 and of all ability levels. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best-decorated helmet. Parent involvement is required, however a free lift ticket will be provided to help the children who are registered. Check here for more information and to purchase your tickets.

March 12

Cupcakes & Crafts, Manchester NH- AR Workshop and Jon from Bearded Baking Company will be hosting a Specialty DIY Cupcakes & Crafts. Your registration fee includes all the materials needed to decorate four cupcakes and a DIY tray. Check out more information here on how to register! Recommended for age 6 and up.

Planning Ahead?

March 20: Bruce Springsteen, Boston MA

March 26: Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Manchester NH

April 13: Reba McEntire, Manchester NH