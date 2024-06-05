The Weekender, June 7-9: First Friday, Art in the Park, Free Kids Concert and more…

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 Chelcie Pinsonneault Community, Culture, Events, Featured News 0
weekend

MANCHESTER, NH – It may appear to be a soggy weekend but there’s still plenty to do to get you out of the house. Check out the mix below.

June 7

First Friday, Concord NH – Intown Concord is once again celebrating First Friday with a Beach Party! First Fridays are a great way to experience Downtown Concord and all it has to offer. This is a great way to to enjoy art, music, food and a family friendly experience.

June 8

Free Kids Concert, Manchester NH – Mr. Aaron will be in Stark Park for a Free Kids concert starting at 1PM until 2 p.m.. This should be a fun music adventure for kids of all ages – and even adults!Screen Shot 2024 06 05 at 6.53.31 PM
Art in the Park, Concord NH – Concord Arts Market is hosting their opening day of Art in the Park starting at 10AM until 3PM at Rollins Park. There will be over 65 local artists which include paintings, prints, pottery and more! This event is rain or shine, dogs on a leash are welcome and there will even be an art and craft swap!
Second Annual Adult Prom, Nashua NH – Jollycations is once again hosting their Adult Prom at The Event Center in Nashua from 7 until 11PM. The theme is “masquerade ball,” with a ticket price of $50 per person. Your tickets can be purchased here until the day of the event.
Fun in the Sun Color Run, Nashua NH – The Fun in the Sun Color Run will be taking place at Nashua High School North starting at 8:30AM. This event is great opportunity to walk or run, or even stay at home if you wish, with a group color toss at 11AM. Check here to get your tickets!

June 9

Screen Shot 2024 06 05 at 6.54.33 PMThe Music of John Williams, Nashua NH – Symphony New Hampshire is closing out their 100th anniversary celebration with the sounds of John Williams. The music will feature sounds from Star Wars and Superman to Harry Potter and more! Purchase your tickets here. This is Symphony NH’s final performance at the Keefe Auditorium, which will permanently close at the end of the school year.

Planning Ahead?

June 15: Manchester Pride Parade 

June 20: 24th Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic

June 22: Pride Anthems

June 24: Putts for Pups

