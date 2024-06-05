The Weekender, June 7-9: First Friday, Art in the Park, Free Kids Concert and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It may appear to be a soggy weekend but there’s still plenty to do to get you out of the house. Check out the mix below.
Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!
June 7
First Friday, Concord NH – Intown Concord
is once again celebrating First Friday with a Beach Party! First Fridays are a great way to experience Downtown Concord and all it has to offer. This is a great way to to enjoy art, music, food and a family friendly experience.
June 8
Free Kids Concert, Manchester NH – Mr. Aaron
will be in Stark Park
for a Free Kids concert starting at 1PM until 2 p.m.. This should be a fun music adventure for kids of all ages – and even adults!
Art in the Park, Concord NH –
Concord Arts Market is hosting their opening day of Art in the Park starting at 10AM until 3PM at Rollins Park
. There will be over 65 local artists which include paintings, prints, pottery and more! This event is rain or shine, dogs on a leash are welcome and there will even be an art and craft swap!
June 9
The Music of John Williams, Nashua NH – Symphony New Hampshire
is closing out their 100th anniversary celebration with the sounds of John Williams. The music will feature sounds from Star Wars and Superman to Harry Potter and more! Purchase your tickets here
. This is Symphony NH’s final performance at the Keefe Auditorium, which will permanently close at the end of the school year.
Planning Ahead?
June 15: Manchester Pride Parade
June 20: 24th Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic
June 22: Pride Anthems
June 24: Putts for Pups