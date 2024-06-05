The Weekender, June 7-9: First Friday, Art in the Park, Free Kids Concert and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It may appear to be a soggy weekend but there’s still plenty to do to get you out of the house. Check out the mix below.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

June 7

First Friday, Concord NH – is once again celebrating First Friday with a Beach Party! First Fridays are a great way to experience Downtown Concord and all it has to offer. This is a great way to to enjoy art, music, food and a family friendly experience. Intown Concord is once again celebrating First Friday with a Beach Party! First Fridays are a great way to experience Downtown Concord and all it has to offer. This is a great way to to enjoy art, music, food and a family friendly experience.

June 8

Free Kids Concert, Manchester NH – will be in Mr. Aaron will be in Stark Park for a Free Kids concert starting at 1PM until 2 p.m.. This should be a fun music adventure for kids of all ages – and even adults!

Art in the Park, Concord NH – Concord Arts Market is hosting their opening day of Art in the Park starting at 10AM until 3PM at Concord Arts Market is hosting their opening day of Art in the Park starting at 10AM until 3PM at Rollins Park . There will be over 65 local artists which include paintings, prints, pottery and more! This event is rain or shine, dogs on a leash are welcome and there will even be an art and craft swap!

Second Annual Adult Prom, Nashua NH – Jollycations is once again hosting their Adult Prom at The Event Center in Nashua from 7 until 11PM. The theme is “masquerade ball,” with a ticket price of $50 per person. Jollycations is once again hosting their Adult Prom at The Event Center in Nashua from 7 until 11PM. The theme is “masquerade ball,” with a ticket price of $50 per person. Your tickets can be purchased here until the day of the event

June 9

The Music of John Williams, Nashua NH – is closing out their 100th anniversary celebration with the sounds of John Williams. The music will feature sounds from Star Wars and Superman to Harry Potter and more! Symphony New Hampshire is closing out their 100th anniversary celebration with the sounds of John Williams. The music will feature sounds from Star Wars and Superman to Harry Potter and more! Purchase your tickets here . This is Symphony NH’s final performance at the Keefe Auditorium, which will permanently close at the end of the school year.

Planning Ahead?

June 15: Manchester Pride Parade

June 20: 24th Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic

June 22: Pride Anthems

June 24: Putts for Pups