The Weekender, June 8-11: Plant Crawl, Pollyanna Glad Day, Kids Fishing Derby and more…

Multi-Day Events

June 7 – 30

Southern New Hampshire Plant Crawl, Southern NH – The First Annual Southern New Hampshire Plant Crawl is happening between now and the end of June! The Knotted Finds, The Terracotta Room, Fish Mike Aquatics, Penumbra, The Plant Shop, and Pollen Plant Boutique will all be participating. Stop at each shop before the end of June, purchase some plants for a minimum of $10 and earn a stamp on your plant passport. Check here for more details!

June 10

Summer in the Park Craft Fair, Manchester NH – There will be over 40 vendors and crafters from 12 to 4 PM at Sheridan-Emmett Park for their Summer in the Park Craft Fair. This is a great way to get outside and support local!

Pollyana Glad Day, Littleton NH – Celebrate Pollyanna Glad Day on the Littleton Library lawn this

Saturday. Enjoy a happy day with history, a pet parade, craft fair, hat decorating party and more. Check here to learn more about this event and all about Pollyanna Glad Day!

African Roots: Herbal Medicine, Inoculation & The Shaker Connection, Canterbury NH – The Black Heritage Trail is hosting a series of events in celebration of Juneneenth starting with a bus trip to Canterbury Shaker Village. Learn more about the history of medicine at Shaker Village and how the Shakers adopted plant-based remedies that Europeans and Africans joined with Native Americans on at the beginning of the 19th century.

June 11

Zorvino Vineyards Kids Fishing Derby, Sandown NH – Zorvino Vineyards is hosting a kid friendly fishing derby this coming Sunday. Children must be accompanied by an adult and make sure to register online before the event. Check here for more information and rules about the derby.

Planning Ahead?

June 17: Rock the Block, Manchester NH

June 26: Putts for Pups Golf Classic, Goffstown NH

July 8: Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord, NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH