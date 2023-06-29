The Weekender, June 30-July 2: Manchester City Parks Day, Walking Tours, Summer in the Street and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Cross your fingers for a sunny holiday weekend! Check out what’s happening in and around Manchester.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

June 30

Roomful of Blues Concert, Derry NH – Visit LaBelle Winery in Derry for a night of blues, soul, rock n’ roll and more! Check out ‘Roomful of Blues’ who have earned an incredible amount of awards and nominations. Show starts at 8PM, purchase your tickets here.

President Washington Walking Tour, Portsmouth NH – Retrace President Washington’s steps for the 4 days he stayed in Portsmouth in 1789. This is s 90-minute tour starting at 2:30, departing from the Portsmouth Historical Society. Check here for more information and to book your walking tour here!

July 1

Manchester City Parks Day, Manchester NH – Transit to Trails will be stopping at four parks for Manchester City Parks Day this Saturday. Here’s your chance to check out Sheehan-Basquil, Raco-Theodore, Piscataquog River, and Rock Rimmon Parks which have a variety of activities including swimming pools, splash pads, hiking trails and more. Check here for more information on the departing times for Manchester City Parks Day and more info on Transit to Trails.

Boston Harbor Lighthouse Cruise, Boston NH – Enjoy a two hour cruise through Boston harbor to view three lighthouses up close. This tour will educate you on the history and tradition of one of the most historically significant harbors in United States history. Check here for more information and purchase your tickets.

Summer in the Street, Portsmouth NH – This is a pedestrian friendly event on Pleasant Street in Portsmouth! Enjoy a night of live music from 5 to 8:30PM where certain streets close and you’re able to sit back and relax. Make sure to bring your own chair and snacks! This is a weather permitting event, so check here for more details.

Planning Ahead?

July 8: Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord, NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH