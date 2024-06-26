The Weekender, June 28 – 30: Monster Jam, Farmer’s Markets, Live Music and more!

MANCHESTER, NH – Looking to beat the heat or get out and about to enjoy the last weekend of June? Check out the mix below!

Multi-Day Events

June 29-30

Monster Jam, Manchester NH – Monster Jam is back at SNHU Arena this Saturday and Sunday. This is a family-fun event where you can see some of the world's best drivers drive around in 12,000 pound monster trucks. Purchase your tickets here

June 29

Milford Farmer's Market, Milford NH – The Milford Outdoor Farmer's Market will be open from 10AM until 1PM at 300 Elm St . This is a great opportunity to check out over 23 vendors with plenty of variety for you to choose from!

Frederick Douglass Reading of What to the Slave is your 4th of July, Manchester NH – The Manchester NAACP will be reading Frederick Douglass' "What To The Slave is the 4th" speech" at City Hall Plaza starting at noon until 2PM. The reading will be completed by members of the community, so if you're interested in participating, please fill out the form here

June 30

Nashua Farmer's Market, Nashua NH – Nashua's Farmer's Market located at the Nashua Public Library happens rain or shine starting at 10AM until 2PM. There will be a great variety of local vendors, so make sure stop by and browse around.

Planning Ahead?

July 3: Independence Day Celebration, Manchester NH

July 3: Weirs Beach Fireworks, Laconia NH