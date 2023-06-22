The Weekender, June 22-25: Market Days, Garden Tours, Juneteenth Block Party and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Happy first weekend of summer! Check out some events to get you out of the house and enjoy the weather with all the community has to offer.

Multi-Day Events

June 22-24

Market Days, Concord NH – Market Days Festival returns to Concord for its 49th year! There will be entertainment, live music, food shopping and more from 10AM to 10PM each day. Check here for more updates and details on the event.

June 24

Beach and Brew Fest, Rye NH – To help celebrate 400 years of Rye, join the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce for a Beach and Brew Fest at Odiorne Point State Park. This is s 21+ event and the purchase of each ticket buys a sample to over 15 breweries, corn hole, food for purchase and more. Check here for more info and to purchase your tickets.

In Full Bloom Garden Tour, Concord NH – Purchase your tickets here for a self-guided tour through the beautiful gardens at the Kimball Jenkins Estate as well as other public and private gardens.. This is a rain or shine event that you won’t want to miss out on!

Darbster Doggy: Feathered Friend Adoption Event, Concord NH – Feathered Friend Brewing is hosting a Pride Month celebration and adoption event this Saturday from noon until 3PM. Food, friends, brews and dogs — what more could you ask for?

June 25

Juneteenth Block Party, Manchester NH – The Hop Knot will host their annual Juneteenth Block Party from 1PM until 5PM. This is a great event to help showcase several members of the community including many businesses, vendors and organizations. Check here for more info.

Planning Ahead?

June 26: Putts for Pups Golf Classic, Goffstown NH

July 8: Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord, NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH