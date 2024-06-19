The Weekender June 20-23: Beach sculptures, NASCAR, Pride and Rockin’ the Block

MANCHESTER, NH – Seek and you shall find. The weekend awaits you.

Multi-Day events

June 20-22

24th Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic – The fun starts when 200 tons of imported sand is dropped on Hampton Beach and the “Grady Bunch” starts pounding up the sponsor site. The entire area is illuminated for night viewing through June 26th. Watch Greg Grady and “The Grady Bunch” build a mammoth Sand Demo Site. View all entries online on this website or watch the progress by visiting our website here. The competition has seen international attention and is by invitation only. The event is funded by the Hampton Beach Village District and Sponsors, in cooperation with The Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce and The NH Division of Parks.

June 21-23

NASCAR Weekend at the Magic Mile, Loudon, NH – NASCAR roars back to New England a bit earlier in 2024, kicking off the summer at “The Magic Mile” June 22-23. The 2024 NASCAR weekend will be the only visit by America’s most popular form of motorsport to the six-state New England region. Adult tickets start at just $64 while kids 12 & under are only $10!

June 20

Board Game Speed Dating, Londonderry, NH – Pipe Dream Brewing , 6-8 p.m. Ages 25-39. Finding someone can be painful. But board games are always awesome. So what if you combined board games and searching for a partner? Picture this: You sit down for a night of games. A gaming concierge walks you through several games over the course of the night. You play classics you love and discover brand new games you’ve never heard of, playing each with a different group of fun singles. All while in a great establishment with plenty of delicious options on tap. At the end of the night, you give your gaming concierge a list of the folks you met that you’d like to date and a list of those you met that you’d like to just hang out with as friends. If any two people put down the same name as each other in either column, then your gaming concierge will make sure you get each other’s e-mail address and you can coordinate a time to hang out. $35.

June 22

Nashua Pride Festival 2024, Nashua NH – Nashua Pride Festival is a FREE celebration of diversity, acceptance, music and fun focused on promoting equality and inclusion of all people. Nashua Pride Festival Facebook page!

Rock the Block, Manchester, NH – Rock the Block on Saturday, June 22 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm! At the YMCA of Downtown Manchester, we strive every day to strengthen youth, adults, and families to make a better community. We couldn’t do it without you, so we’re having a party and everyone is invited! Join us right in the middle of Mechanic Street for this FREE, family-friendly event.

2nd Annual SummerFest!, Manchester, NH – Come join us in Manchester for free fun, Basketball Shootout, Games, Egg/Spoon Races, Nerf Target shooting, Face Painting, and Free Food! This is open for all Families and Kids Event from 3-5pm Located at 750 Pine street, at the corner of Pine and Webster.

At Home ane Abroad Nashua and WWI – The Nashua Historical Society Archives and Museums 5 Abbott St, Nashua, NH, United States, New Hampshire 03064 Showings at 11:30 am and 1 p.m. YouTube Trailer can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCVnKyOxpPg

Camp Sargent 100th Anniversary Celebration – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. You’re invited to join us on June 22 from 11am-2pm at Camp Sargent as we welcome all present and past campers, former staff, supporters, friends, and our local community to join us in commemorating 100 years of history at Camp Sargent!

