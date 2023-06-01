The Weekender, June 2-4: Salem Arts Festival, Neighborfest, WWE Supershow and more….

MANCHESTER, NH – The unofficial start of summer is here with some serious heat! Take a look at the events happening this weekend and cross your fingers for sunshine!

Multi-Day Events

June 2-4

Salem Arts Festival, Salem MA – Salem Massachusetts is hosting a festival full of arts, culture and community this weekend. This is a free, family-friendly event with music, arts, dancing and more. Check here for the packed schedule of events.

The Wild Women of Winedale, Manchester NH – The Majestic Theatre is performing The Wild Women of Winedale through the weekend. This comedic performance is sure to keep you laughing! You can purchase your tickets at the box office by calling 603-669-7469 or purchase your tickets online for one of the three showings.

June 3

7th Annual Bacon and Beer Festival, Merrimack NH – The Anheuser-Busch Biergarten is hosting a fundraising event to support the High Hopes Foundation. There will be plenty of craft beer and bacon to sample, live music, and more. This 21+ event is rain or shine, so be prepared!

Neighborfest, Manchester NH – The Neighborfest block party is taking place between Union and Beech Streets from 11AM to 2PM. This event will follow a neighborhood clean-up that will meet at 9AM at the Hope City Church parking lot. Check here for more information on the event and if you want to volunteer!

June 4

WWE Supershow, Manchester NH – The WWE Supershow is coming to SNHU Arena this Sunday. Tickets start at $20 with the match starting at 7PM. Check here for more info and to purchase your tickets.

Planning Ahead?

Starting June 3: Transit to Trails, Manchester NH

June 17: Rock the Block, Manchester NH

June 26: Putts for Pups Golf Classic, Goffstown NH

July 8: Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord, NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH