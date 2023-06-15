The Weekender, June 15 – 18: Pop-Up Market, Rock the Block, Pride and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – There’s lots of cool events happening this weekend to get you out and about for Father’s Day Celebrations and Pride, check out the mix below!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

June 16-17

Secret Gardens of New Castle, New Castle NH – The Great Island Garden club is hosting a self-guided walking tour to celebrate New Castle’s 400th anniversary through the town’s Historic District. The event is rain or shine, check here for more information and to purchase tickets.

June 15

Mum’s Pop-Up Market, Manchester NH – The Mum’s Pop-up Market located at 380 Lincoln Street will run from 4 until 7PM every Thursday. Creators, vendors, farmers, and more will be available for purchase!

Art After Work, Manchester NH – The Currier Museum of Art offers free exhibition tours and admission to the Museum, live music and drinks and food for purchase in the Winter Garden every Thursday night from 5 to 8PM. This week the Matt Savage Groom Experience will be live playing music! Check here for more information.

June 17

Rock the Block, Manchester NH – Join the YMCA for a free, family event! There will be food and drinks, games, music, art and more from 10AM to 1PM. This is a rain or shine event, check here for more information!

Manchester Pride Festival, Manchester NH – Manchester True Collaborative is hosting their Manchester Pride Festival starting at 1PM in Veteran’s Park. Check out their Facebook page for more info about this event as well as other events happening this week for Pride!

Planning Ahead?

June 26: Putts for Pups Golf Classic, Goffstown NH

July 8: Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord, NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH