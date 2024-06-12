The Weekender June 13-16: Pride Parade, Bike Week, Community Market, Black Heritage + more

MANCHESTER, NH – Big weekend for many – high school graduations, Pride celebrations and a day to celebrate dear old dad. However, if you’re looking for alternatives, we’ve got you covered.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free! If live music and entertainment makes you feel complete, then you need to check out our Weekly Entertainment Report brought to you by Ted Herbert’s Music.

Multi-Day events

Laconia Motorcycle Week, Laconia NH – Closing weekend events include fireworks and the downtown bike show, Opechee Park on North Main Street. Full Schedule of events here.

June 13



Opening Day Mast Road Community Market, Goffstown, NH –Mast Road Community Market opens June 13 and will be held every second and fourth Thursday through September 26 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the Garden Center at Jacques Flower Shop. Featuring locally grown, sourced, and handmade goods, live entertainment, food and more!

A Softer Side: Reconsidering Black Masculinity, Manchester, NH – 5:30 p.m. Currier Museum of Art – this free event kicks off with a reception in the Winter Garden from 5:30-6 p.m. followed by an in-depth discussion moderated by Anthony Poore. Brought to you as part of the Black Heritage Trail NH Juneteenth programming. More info here.

June 14

Ribbon Cutting for WWII in Nashua Exhibit by Nashua Historical Society, Nashua, NH – 5 Abbot St., 5 p.m. – As World War II grows farther away, an upcoming exhibit is bringing stories of the Nashuans who experienced it to life on June 14, 2024, at the Nashua Historical Society. Combining artifacts, photographs, and extensive research alongside a new documentary, this exhibit explores the connection between the home front and the war front, with an emphasis on Nashua’s role in the global war. 5 Abbot St., 5 p.m. – As World War II grows farther away, an upcoming exhibit is bringing stories of the Nashuans who experienced it to life on June 14, 2024, at the Nashua Historical Society. Combining artifacts, photographs, and extensive research alongside a new documentary, this exhibit explores the connection between the home front and the war front, with an emphasis on Nashua’s role in the global war. More details here

June 15

Manchester Annual Pride Parade – The parade begins at 11:15 a.m. on Elm Street and ends at Veterans Park, kicking off a day of celebration. More details here.



Brews, Bands and BBQ, Goffstown, NH – Mountainbase Brewing celebrates life with all the essentials – good beer, good music and good people.

Native Plant Seminar, Nashua, NH -Boosting the Benefits of Your Pollinator Garden with Natives: Barb Young of The Big Little Garden will share tips for attracting even more pollinators and beneficial insects to your garden this summer. She will discuss the role of native plants (beyond pollen and nectar) and how they host the larvae of our moths and butterflies. Nashua Farmer’s Exchange, 38½ Bridge St. More info here.

Annual Tree Streets Block Party, Nashua, NH – 52 Ash St., 8th annual block party event celebrating the diversity and culture of Nashua’s Tree Streets! Featuring live performances by Flow Free or Die Food by Soel Sistas inc, the Tree Streets Cookie Contest, performances by New World Wrestling and more! 1-5 p.m.

Planning Ahead?

June 20: 24th Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic

June 22: Pride Anthems

June 24: Putts for Pups