The Weekender July 6-9: Independence Day Fireworks Display, First Friday, Keep NH Brewing Fest and more…

In case you didn’t know, the City of Manchester will be celebrating Independence Day at Arms Park with fantastic fireworks this Thursday, July 6th so make sure to get a spot in order to see the show!

July 6

Annual Independence Day Fireworks Display in Manchester – The City of Manchester, NH will conduct its Independence Day Celebration at Arms Park on THURSDAY, July 6, 2023. Admission is free.

July 7

Comedy at the Rex, Manchester NH – Enjoy a night of comedy with comedian Lenny Clarke! This Boston-based comedian who is known for features in several great comedy movies will be sure to make you laugh this Friday. Purchase your tickets here!

First Friday, Concord NH – Join Intown Concord for a monthly community event, First Friday, in Downtown Concord . Several business will be open late with sales, giveaways, activities and more. This is a great event to help support your local community and check out what Concord has to offer!

July 8

Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord NH – The New Hampshire Brewer’s Association will be hosting

their annual brew fest at Everett Arena in Concord. This is a great opportunity to check out, sample and support several craft breweries from around the state. This 21+ event is rain or shine, check here for more info and to purchase your tickets!

July 9

Friends of Stark Park- Music in the Park, Manchester NH – The Friends of Stark Park are hosting a series of FREE public concerts this summer. Enjoy your Sunday afternoon starting at 2PM listening to Debbie Larkin/Jeff Stout Quintet. Make sure to bring your own chairs, blankets and snacks. Make sure to check their Facebook page before the event in case of any rain cancellations or other updated info.

Planning Ahead?

August 10-12: Manchester Film Festival, Manchester NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH