The Weekender, July 29-31: Highlights of happenings in and around Manchester – an beyond

MANCHESTER, NH – Summer is in full swing, which means regional festivals, do-able day trips and beachy retreats. We’ve got some suggestions for you if you aren’t sure how to find your seasonal zen.

Don’t just sit there; get out and do something.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below.

Multi-Day Events

Merrimack Valley Military Vehicle Collectors Weare Rally, Center School in Weare July 28-30 – Vehicles, vendors, trail rides, scenic tours. More info.

Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell, Mass. July 29-31, 2022 See who’s playing, how to get there, get fed, or just go rogue and plan around the full schedule. This is the longest running free folk festival in the country, and an essential weekend destination for all you folkies.

Maine Rennaissance Faire -July 30-31 closing weekend. Ticketed event. Kennebunkport, Maine.

Keene Wizarding Week, now through July 31 – Events throughout the week including a showing of Harry Potter under the stars on Friday, a Yule Ball Saturday and more than 50 participating businesses. More information via Event Facebook page here.

July 28

Manchester Library Bookmobile – Elmwood Gardens, 10 a.m. – Browse for a book!

July 30

New England Hot Sauce Fest, Smuttynose Brewery, Hampton. Ticketed event. $10 advance/$15 at the door. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A celebration of craft hot sauce focusing on New England and Northeast makers. Hot Sauce samples, music, food, beer, bouncy houses and more.

Fairytale Festival 2022, Greeley Park, Nashua. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s event will feature stage performances by Y-Dance Motion, Biore Dance Studio, Nashua Community Music School, and a headline performance from Party Palace and all your favorite princesses and fairytale characters! Additionally, there will be vendors all around the bandshell providing fun activities and giveaways for all who attend.

Virtual Storytime at the Bookery, 844 Elm St. Virtual and in-person storytime and crafts with biochemist. More info and links here.

Manchester Library Book Sale – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., $10 a bag. Details here.

July 31

Return of the Yellow Birds 50th Reunion, Manchester. 4-8 p.m. Ticketed event. Return of the Yellowbirds’ 50-year reunion will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Armory Ballroom of the Doubletree by Hilton Downtown Manchester, 700 Elm St. in Manchester.

Nashua Latino Festival, Le Parc De Notre Renaissance Francaise in Nashua. 12-5 p.m. More info here.