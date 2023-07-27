The Weekender, July 27-29: Touch-a-Truck, Summer Block Party, Hot Sauce Fest and more

MANCHESTER, NH – August will be here before you know it, make sure to get outside and enjoy all that the summer has to offer with the mix below.

July 28

Community Touch a Truck, Portsmouth NH – The Portsmouth Public Library will be joined by Portsmouth Police, Fire and Public Works Departments for a special community touch-a-truck event! Come check out the various vehicles this Friday starting at 10:30AM. All children must be accompanied by an adult, check here for more information.

Booze & Blooms, Lee NH – Coppal House Farm is kicking off their sunflower festival with a Booze & Blooms event! This is a 21+ event where you can be the first to enjoy the sunflower fields underneath the glow of the night. Check here for more details on ticket pricing and what that includes!

July 29

A Very 90s Drag Show, Concord NH – The Teatotaller Cafe is hosting a Drag Show with Juicy Garland and other featured local favorites, Onyx Reigns and Summer Rhaine. Doors will open at 7:30PM with an 8PM showtime. Check back here for more information and to purchase your tickets starting at 7AM on July 27!

Summer Block Party, Londonderry NH – Pipe Dream Brewing is holding their second annual Summer Block Party! Join the fun from 5 until 10PM with live music, smash burgers, games, beer and more! Check here for more info.

New England Hot Sauce Fest, Hampton NH – The second annual New England Hot Sauce Fest is back at Smuttynose Brewery in Hampton NH! Proceeds of this event will go to support Blue Ocean Society and Seacoast Science Center. Check here for the list of hot sauce vendors, food vendors, entertainment schedule and to purchase your tickets.

Planning Ahead?

August 10-12: Manchester Film Festival, Manchester NH

August 12-21 Nunsense the Musical, Manchester, NH

August 19: We Are One Festival, Veterans Park, Manchester(calling all vendors and sponsors!)

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH