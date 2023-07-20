The Weekender, July 20-23: Christmas in July, pick some berries, go on a nature walk + more

MANCHESTER, NH – We’re in the thick of summer which means you should go and do all the things before summer slips away. We’ve got some ideas below to get you started.

Multi-day event

July 21- 23

Christmas in July, Manchester Craft Market, (Mall of NH) – Get a headstart on your annual holiday shopping with this Christmas In July event – sneak peeks of holiday products, special deals, and more! – Get a headstart on your annual holiday shopping with this Christmas In July event – sneak peeks of holiday products, special deals, and more! Click for store hours, vendors and more.

July 20

Art Exhibit, Milford – In Full Bloom: Floral Still Life & Garden Paintings from 19th Century to present. Click here for more information.

603 History Hunt, Concord – A free fun family-centered event brought to you by the NH Historical Society. This month-long adventure continues until July 31. Read all about it here.

July 21

Beech & Maple Street: Creating a Vision for Safety (Community Discussion) – Central High School, Manchester – There are two listening sessions, the first at 3:30 p.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m. Follow-up presentation July 22, 3 p.m., also at Central High School.

Opera North Presents Carmen! Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Final Performance of Bizet’s Carmen at the beautiful Lebanon Opera House. Click here for tickets.

It’s Peak Week at Tarbin Gardens, Franklin, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. What’s more relaxing on a summer’s day than strolling through the purple astilbe, hostas and an array of lilies all in full bloom. Bring your camera, a friend or a picnic and spend the day surrounded by flowers, birds and butterflies. Admission: Adults: $10 Seniors 62+ $8 Children/Students under 25: $8. Call 603-934-3518 or visit www.tarbingardens.com

July 22

Blueberry Festival, Sanbornton – Pick your own blueberries during the 3rd Annual Keenan Family Farm Blueberry Festival. Marzbar food truck, artisans and artists will be in attendance. Find jewelry, NH photography, handmade goats milk soap & body care, paintings, fresh flowers, handmade pottery, local Sanbornton honey, hand-decorated sugar cookies, up-cycled clothing, stained glass, crochet & knitted items, handmade woodworking, jams, jellies, spices and more! Click here for details.

July 23

Manchester Atlantic White Cedar Swamp All Persons Trail Walk / Tour, Countryside Boulevard, Manchester. 10 a.m – 2 p.m. Join the Manchester Conservation Commission and The Nature Conservancy on the All Persons Trail through a portion of the globally rare Atlantic White Cedar Swamp, right here in northwest Manchester! This ecosystem is also home to Black Gum, Hemlock, Giant Rhododendron (which bloom in July), and many other cool plants and features! Learn more here.

Planning Ahead?

July 29 Birding Walk at Massabesic Center, Auburn, NH

August 10-12: Manchester Film Festival, Manchester NH

August 12-21 Nunsense the Musical, Mancheseter, NH

August 19: We Are One Festival, Veterans Park, Manchester(calling all vendors and sponsors!)

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH